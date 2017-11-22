Observe the law, says Chiwenga

Following Robert Mugabe’s exit yesterday, “The People’s General”, Constantino Chiwenga, pictured, last night called upon Zimbabweans “across the political divide to exercise maximum restraint and observe law and order”.

Chiwenga, who was flanked by other service chiefs at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, said Zimbabweans must now demonstrate their “character and tradition as a peaceful and law-abiding nation”.

“The country’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will be out in full force to ensure that law and order is observed, life, limb and property are secured,” said Chiwenga.

He added that anyone who breaks the law will be dealt with severely.

“Acts of vengeful retribution or trying to settle scores will be dealt with severely,” said Chiwenga.

He added that “religious organisations across the denominations are encouraged to pray for peace and stability in our nation”.

“In the same vein, students are encouraged to be well-behaved and concentrate on their studies. We further appeal to everyone to avoid abuse of social media or any other platforms to inflame feelings or incite public disorder in the country.

We also urge the business community to go about their normal operations as always. The defence and security services expect maximum cooperation from all members of the public who must observe the country’s laws to the fullest,” said Chiwenga. Daily News