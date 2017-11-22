Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

#Mnangagwa flies into #Zimbabwe after meeting Jacob Zuma in South Africa

88,449 28

Zimbabwe’s incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa met in South Africa with President Jacob Zuma Wednesday before taking a private jet to return to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa met in South Africa with President Jacob Zuma Wednesday before taking a private jet to return to Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe’s incoming leader Emmerson Mnangagwa met in South Africa with President Jacob Zuma Wednesday before taking a private jet to return to Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa, 75, is to be sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new leader on Friday, following Robert Mugabe’s stunning resignation amid impeachment proceedings against him. 

After meeting with Zuma in Pretoria, Mnangagwa went to Johannesburg’s Lanseria airport where he boarded a jet that took off for Harare. Mnangagwa is expected to arrive at Manyame Air Base in the capital, Harare, where crowds have already gathered.

He is to be sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new president on Friday, said the speaker of parliament after the ruling Zanu-PF party notified him of its nomination of Mnangagwa to replace Mugabe until the end of the term next year.

Singing and cheering, several hundred people have gathered outside the air force base in anticipation of Mnangagwa’s arrival.

Some carried printed signs with images of Mnangagwa, suggesting a significant level of organisation behind the jubilant turnout. Signs read “Welcome back, our hero” and “True to your word, you’re back. Welcome.”

A man in the crowd, Godwin Nyarugwa, said he was “very ecstatic” and that “we need change in this country, change in everything.”

Zimbabwe has been through “crisis after crisis” and Mnangagwa seems best suited to lead the country forward, said Nyarugwa, who has several university degrees but no job.

“We have to try him and see,” he said. “If he doesn’t come up with something, we need to change him as well.”

The air force base where demonstrators are congregating is adjacent to Harare’s international airport.

Zimbabweans are still reeling from Mugabe’s resignation on Tuesday. They cheered and danced in the streets of Harare late into the night, thrilled to be rid of a leader whose early promise after the end of white minority rule in 1980 was overtaken by economic collapse, government dysfunction and human rights violations.

Now the focus turns to Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s longtime deputy who was pushed aside earlier this month as unpopular first lady Grace Mugabe positioned herself to replace him and succeed her husband. Mnangagwa fled the country, claiming threats against his life.

That led the military to step in a week ago, opening the door for the ruling party and the people to publicly turn against the president.

It was not clear what the 93-year-old Robert Mugabe and his wife would do next. Mugabe, who was the world’s oldest head of state, said in his resignation letter that legal procedures should be followed to install a new president “no later than tomorrow.”

The privately run Newsday newspaper reported that Mnangagwa would be met on arrival in Harare by army commander Constantino Chiwenga and ruling party officials and then was expected “to meet Mugabe for a briefing.”

Zimbabweans woke up to the first day in 37 years without Mugabe in power. With some nursing hangovers, they looked over newspaper headlines such as “Adios Bob and Ta-ta President.”

“I think this change of government is like a new breath of fresh air right across the country,” said Patrick Musira on the streets of the capital. “Everyone was engulfed with excitement and they are looking for a better future, a brighter future with work.”

Zimbabwe’s new leaders are faced with a once-prosperous nation whose economy has collapsed, sending well-educated but frustrated young people into desperate work as street vendors. Many have left the country altogether.

Mnangagwa is a former justice and defense minister who served for decades as Mugabe’s enforcer, a role that earned him the nickname “Crocodile.” Many opposition supporters believe he was instrumental in the army killings of thousands of people when Mugabe moved against a political rival in the 1980s.

So far in the current political turmoil Mnangagwa has used inclusive language, saying in a statement hours before Mugabe’s resignation that all Zimbabweans should work together to advance their nation.

“Never should the nation be held at ransom by one person ever again, whose desire is to die in office at whatever cost to the nation,” Mnangagwa said.

In a new commentary, the state-run Zimbabwe Herald newspaper stressed the importance of presidential term limits, saying Zimbabweans will “never again go back into a box of silence.”

It added: “We hope that when (Mnangagwa) finishes his stint in State House the cheers will be for a job well done … He has the best wishes of most Zimbabweans, at least today.” AP

You might also like More from author

  • Two crocodiles

  • Two crocodiles

  • Whrez is chihuri…im tryin to upload the vedio of the police officer demanding money from a motorist…is this going to change..again therz is ths issue of beatrice council who are robbing residents from chitsvatsva along marondera road of their money asking more than $2000.they hv forged cooperatives inorder to steal pple’s money..zvinopera izvozvi??

  • Whrez is chihuri…im tryin to upload the vedio of the police officer demanding money from a motorist…is this going to change..again therz is ths issue of beatrice council who are robbing residents from chitsvatsva along marondera road of their money asking more than $2000.they hv forged cooperatives inorder to steal pple’s money..zvinopera izvozvi??

    • I understand you are aware that corruption involves 2 parties…. my question to you is ….why you gave him the money?you could have just tell the police officer that you are prepared to answer the charge in court…why wasting time taking videos….my last question to you is …which department you think there is no corruption?

    • If u read my colunm again u wl understand tht i said police were demanding bribe from a motorist..secondly i talked abt council officials from beatrice meanin im talkin abt what i saw nt what i heard

    • I did nt say to bt to a motorist read u wl understand

  • Pana Zuma apa uuuuum

  • Pana Zuma apa uuuuum

  • Zuma mucheka kwese

  • Zuma mucheka kwese

  • Zuma uchamedzwa nagarwe

  • I dnt like&trust zumaptas kkkk

  • go E.d go.we support you.

  • No one crocodile & one thief

  • Zuma is two faced he dines wth whoever is in power last wk he was asking our army to back off and let Mgabe continue wth his ruinous path

  • Garwe.

  • Zim the two headed snake

  • Chenjera Zuma iduzvi anowirirana namugabe

    • Iye ndiye asingawirirani na Mugabe?

    • Kkkkk zuma akaurayisa gadafi shuwa ED muchenjere mugabe inyoka yofa saka inogona kukurumai zvekt mofa mose

    • Mugabe aida kt munyure mose naye so be carefull

  • Zuma mutengesi

  • umsholozi usezo mosha manje ngoba efuna itjontjo mxmmm

  • Pamwe irovha iro siyana naro munhu anoshanda haatsvage zvisina basa kana uri mutemo anongoteedzera. Manje vanotaurisa ivava ndovanotenga mota vasina mari voda kutakura vanhu apa licence zero nxa

  • ATTENTION
    ZImbabwe special permit(ZSP) holderz residing in south africa , renewing to Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP)

    Online application process as you know is underway on VFS global website.To some people its turning to a fuss, demanding patience and timimg.for those benefactors finding it difficult to apply and finding yourself wanting help, im here to assist you all the way for a small fee,ndokubatsirai from

    ——-eligibility test
    ——-online form filling & downloads
    ——- schedule of appointments

    Regardless of where you are situated in south africa. Just inbox me and Lets work together tiwane tese maPermits.
    Please note:currently i dont do new permits for first timers

    Thank you for your consideration

  • Zuma atohakira kare

  • One thing in common – Zuma was once fired by then president Mbeki before he rose to become president…if im not mistaken

error: Content is protected !!