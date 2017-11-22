Karuru extends Amazulu contract

Zimbabwe international midfielder Ovidy Karuru has extended his contract with South African Premiership side AmaZulu until the end of 2019.

Karuru joined Usuthu earlier this year as a free agent when the club was campaigning in the National First Division after leaving Kaizer Chiefs at the end of 2015-16.

The 28-year-old went on to score twice in 13 league appearances last term, while he also skippered Zimbabwe to COSAFA Cup honours in Rustenburg in July prompting interest in his services from Scandinavia.

However, Karuru has committed himself to Cavin Johnson’s side. “We have extended the contract with Karuru until the end of 2019 season with an option to renew till 2020,” says AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela.

Karuru has also been declared fit for today’s clash with his former club Kaizer Chiefs in Durban after recovering from a knee injury.

The attacking midfielder has forced his way back into the Warriors squad and was introduced as a substitute in the 2019 CAF Nations Cup opening qualifier against Liberia which Zimbabwe won 3-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

Karuru was given a standing ovation by the Zimbabwean fans when he was thrown into battle for his cameo show for the Warriors that day. — Kick-Off/Sports Reporter