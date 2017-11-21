Robert Mugabe – revolutionary hero or the man who wrecked Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Joseph Winter

As Zimbabwe’s economy has gone from bad to worse to disastrous in recent years, Robert Mugabe’s political and physical demise has been predicted many times but he has always confounded his many critics – until now.

President Robert Mugabe
However, by siding with his wife in the battle to succeed him he appeared to have gone too far, and lost the support of the military leaders who have kept him in power.

They then shifted their support to intervene on behalf of Zimbabwe’s former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who initially made his name in the security forces.

Mr Mnangagwa, who was fired by Mr Mugabe two weeks ago, was appointed leader of Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party on Sunday.

At the age of 93, Mr Mugabe’s health has visibly deteriorated over the past year or so, even though he was still officially going to seek re-election next year.

Before the 2008 elections, he said: “If you lose an election and are rejected by the people, it is time to leave politics.”

But after coming second to Morgan Tsvangirai, Mr Mugabe displayed more characteristic defiance, swearing that “only God” could remove him from office.

And just to be sure, violence was unleashed to preserve his grip on power.

In order to protect his supporters, Mr Tsvangirai pulled out of the second round and although Mr Mugabe was forced to share power with his long-time rival for four years, he remained – until now – president of the country he has governed since 1980.

The key to understanding Mr Mugabe is the 1970s guerrilla war where he made his name.

  • 1924: Born
  • Later trained as a teacher
  • 1964: Imprisoned by Rhodesian government
  • 1980: Wins post-independence elections
  • 1996: Marries Grace Marufu
  • 2000: Loses referendum, pro-Mugabe militias invade white-owned farms and attack opposition supporters
  • 2008: Comes second in first round of elections to Tsvangirai who pulls out of run-off amid attacks on his supporters
  • 2009: Amid economic collapse, swears in Tsvangirai as prime minister, who serves in uneasy government of national unity for four years.
  • 2017: Sacks long-time ally Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, paving the way for his wife, Grace, to succeed him. Army intervenes and Mugabe sacked as leader of Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF partyGrace Mugabe profile: Who is Zimbabwe’s first lady?
    Presentational grey line

    Liberation icon

    Even after 37 years in power, Mr Mugabe still maintained the same worldview – the patriotic socialist forces of his Zanu-PF party were still fighting the twin evils of capitalism and colonialism.

    Any critics were dismissed as “traitors and sell-outs” – a throwback to the guerrilla war, when such labels could be a death sentence.

    He has always blamed Zimbabwe’s economic problems on a plot by Western countries, led by the UK, to oust him because of his seizure of white-owned farms.

    His critics firmly blame him, saying he has shown no understanding of how a modern economy works.

    He has always concentrated on the question of how to share out the national cake, rather than how to make it grow.

    Mr Mugabe once famously said that a country could never go bankrupt – with the world’s fastest-shrinking economy and annual inflation of 231 million per cent in July 2008, it seemed as though he was determined to test his theory to the limit.

    Professor Tony Hawkins of the University of Zimbabwe once observed that with Zimbabwe’s former leader: “Whenever economics gets in the way of politics, politics wins every time.”

    In 2000, faced with a strong opposition for the first time, he wrecked what was one of Africa’s most diversified economies in a bid to retain political control.

    He seized the white-owned farms which were the economy’s backbone and scared off donors but in purely political terms, Mr Mugabe outsmarted his enemies – he remained in power.

    At any cost

    And the tactics he and his supporters used were straight from the guerrilla war.

    After he suffered the first electoral defeat of his career, in a 2000 referendum, Mr Mugabe unleashed his personal militia – the self-styled war veterans, backed by the security forces – who used violence and murder as an electoral strategy.

    Eight years later, a similar pattern was followed after Mr Mugabe lost the first round of a presidential election to his long-time rival Morgan Tsvangirai.

    When needed, all the levers of state – the security forces, civil service, state-owned media – which are mostly controlled by Zanu-PF members, were used in the service of the ruling party.

    The man who fought for one-man, one-vote introduced a requirement that potential voters prove their residence with utility bills, which the young, unemployed opposition core electorate were unlikely to have.

    In fact, the signs of his attitude to opposition were there from the early 1980s, when members of the North-Korea trained Fifth Brigade of the army were sent to Matabeleland, home to his then rival, Joshua Nkomo.

    Thousands of civilians were killed before Mr Nkomo agreed to share power with Mr Mugabe – a precursor of what happened with Mr Tsvangirai.

    One of the undoubted achievements of the former teacher’s 33 years in power was the expansion of education. Zimbabwe recently had the highest literacy rate in Africa at 90% of the population.

    The now deceased political scientist Masipula Sithole once said that by expanding education, the president was “digging his own grave”.

    The young beneficiaries were able to analyse Zimbabwe’s problems for themselves and most blamed government corruption and mismanagement for the lack of jobs and rising prices.

    Cartoon figure

    Mr Mugabe may well have believed it would be easier to rule a country of subservient subsistence farmers than a well-educated, industrialised workforce.

    He often claimed to be fighting on behalf of the rural poor but much of the land he confiscated ended up in the hands of his cronies.

    Archbishop Desmond Tutu once said that Zimbabwe’s long-time president had become a cartoon figure of the archetypal African dictator.

    During the 2002 presidential campaign, he started wearing brightly coloured shirts emblazoned with his face – a style copied from many of Africa’s authoritarian rulers.

    For the preceding 20 years, this conservative man was only seen in public with either a stiff suit and tie or safari suit.

    Many Zimbabweans, and others, were left asking why he did not just put his feet up and enjoy his remaining years with his young family.

    He professes to be a staunch Catholic, and worshippers at Harare’s Catholic Cathedral were occasionally swamped by security guards when he turned up for Sunday Mass.

    However, Mr Mugabe’s beliefs did not prevent him from having two children by Grace, then his secretary, while his popular Ghanaian first wife, Sally, was dying from cancer.

    But it was his second wife Grace, 40 years his junior, who ultimately proved his downfall.

    ‘King’

    Although Mr Mugabe outlived many predictions of his demise, the increasing strain of recent years took its toll and his once-impeccable presentation has begun to look rather worn at times.

    In 2011, a US diplomatic cable released by Wikileaks suggested that he was suffering from prostate cancer.

    But he has always led a healthy lifestyle.

    Grace once said that he woke up at 05:00 for his daily exercises, including yoga.

    He did not drink alcohol or coffee and was largely vegetarian.

    Mr Mugabe was 73 when she gave birth to their third child, Chatunga.

    If nothing else, Mr Mugabe has always been an extremely proud man.

    He often said he would only step down when his “revolution” was complete.

    He was referring to the redistribution of white-owned land but he also wanted to hand-pick his successor, who would of course have had to come from the ranks of his Zanu-PF party.

    Didymus Mutasa, once one of Mr Mugabe’s closest associates but who has since fallen out with him, once told the BBC that in Zimbabwean culture, kings were only replaced when they die “and Mugabe is our king”.

    But even his closest allies were not ready for Zimbabwe to be turned into a monarchy, with power retained by a single family. BBC

  • Both

  • He wrecked Zim fuck him

  • Khules imhata

  • The dictator that abducted,killed thousands of Zimbabweans and wrecked Zimbabwe must be prosecuted. H… https://t.co/5ijvtVYCuh

  • From worst to ugly

  • The man who wrecked Zimbabwe

  • Wrecked Zimbabwe this idiot

  • The man who wrecked our country

  • By any measure or standard anywhere in the world, a man who stands accused of butchering 40000 innocent people can never be considered a revolutionary hero. Never!

  • I dont believe its Mugabe alone I blame the zanu pf as whole

  • Both

  • It will be dreadful mistake to judge him as an individual.Mugabe and ZANU are intrinsic of any judgment labelled against him

  • Only idiots here will claim he wrecked the country. USA, FRANCE and BRITAIN are never suctioned for mass killings and robbery. Making Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans is not criminal but handing over the country to those stupid whites is criminal. In just few months are elections wait and vote the big man out. Don’t agitate for the worst…

    • He made Zimbabwe for his kith n kin. Made millions flee n the ones who remained lived in fear n poverty.

    • Sufferings of you my brothers is a result of those stupid sanctions whites imposed on the country. Remember they even threatened neighbors not to help but alas, it didn’t work.

    • wow, people like you still exist? did sanctions steal 15 billion and diamonds, those sanctions were targeted for individuals, you are accusing USA of imposing sanction on the country but USA is still offering food aid in the rural areas, do you know Cuba and Rhodesia during Smith were under sanctions but still prospered economically? so what are you talking about?

    • The legacy of RG is very rich and of course being human he has flaws.

    • That’s what happen when they feed you, you stop seen their injustices

  • don’t know any more ….Ndashaiwa patimire ndashaiwa ….vamufundisi ndashaiwakaa pandimireee ….Singing hangu

  • He wasn’t alone in dis,isn’t it a ZANU of thing
    ….

  • Haasi Hero bcz haana chaakatiira chinofadza vana veZimbabwe iNon Hero hapana nezvemunhu ingozi

  • Wrecker. Having seen what was in 1980 and what is now I don’t hv kind words for Bob. I jst want to forget tht he ever existed. A bad President in all aspects of the word.

  • Both

  • The man who wrecked Zimbabwe. Very greedy. Very selfish.

  • Mugabe the nation wrecker but also home wrecker.

  • Mwari dai mapindira isu vana venyu tashungurudzika,(poverty, joblessness, poor infrastrcture, low living standard), all because of Zanu, when are we shall happy?,

  • Ukaona chikapona pa coup ,chigopona impeachment, chigopona congress chigopona ma elections mmmm
    Inhema chaidzo guys let us not lose hope chinoenda bedzi

  • It’s not ‘or’, it’s ‘and’.

  • Fundo yatavana kukunda dzimwe nyika, mwari tinotenda. Tipeiwo shamwari dzinotida. Vatungamiriri vamuchatipa paNEW ZIM muvazodze mugovanavo tinotenda

  • wrecker he mst be wrecked himnand his family

  • RRM

    Not ‘OR’…it’s ‘AND’

  • the man who buriedzim

  • Both

  • The man who wrecked Zimbabwe

  • A man who wrecked Zimbabwe

  • Mugabe wrecked zim as he presided over theivery, condoned looting,persecution of opposition cadres an… https://t.co/tHjHaIRSH9

  • Wrecker

  • Both

  • That’s a really nice suit he’s wearing there, blends well with the shirt and tie

  • It’s clear he destroyed and made his empire

