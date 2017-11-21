Open letter to General Chiwenga

Dear General Constantino Chiwenga,

It is with sadness that I see how half-committed you are to removing Mugabe from Power: In fact, you may have not been committed to doing that at all in the first place. Please be reminded that you made an enemy with someone who does not forgive and forget: Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

In your case, the crime for trying to overthrow a government is Treason. The last time I checked, the punishment for treason in Zimbabwe was death. Do you think that the recent rumblings from Mugabe about not having a hangman and desperately wanting to make sure that there is one, was out of nowhere? NO. His intuition or premonition was telling him that something bad was about to happen and he would need the services of a hangman sooner rather than later.

Apparently, you are warming up to the idea of Mugabe completing his term and this is an extremely dangerous game you are playing. The first thing that Mugabe will do once he regains his powers is to persecute and prosecute you and your colleagues: make no mistake about that.

The only scenario that prevails here is this one: it’s either Mugabe goes or you guys are headed for the gallows! I know I am painting a grim picture of the situation but this is the reality that you already know. All I am doing is simply reminding you—in case you may be forgetting that.

The other thing I would like to let you know is that you are moving from Villain to hero and back to villain. People knew of all the atrocities that you committed against the povo from Gukurahumdi through to the 2008 election because you were part of the regime.

You were a villain, and will remain so in the eyes of the people. However, for a moment, people felt that anyone who could remove Mugabe for them is a hero: regardless of his/her past. People just can’t wait to see the back of this man! In that sense, you became a short-lived hero when people thought you were going to remove Mugabe for them.

To most people’s surprise, you are slowly comprising with him and, warming up to the idea of letting him stay in power and allowing him to leave on his own terms and at his own time. Then you are becoming a villain again, by letting Mugabe stay: this time with tragic consequences for you and colleagues.

My simple advice to you is that you have reached a point of no return and all you have to do is forge ahead with the plan—if you had one—to remove Mugabe from power. This is good for the country, for the people, and as things stand, for you and the other generals. Other than that, I don’t see how this could end well for you, once Mugabe restores his powers.

Lest you forget, once Mugabe comes back, Amai Dr Grace Mugabe bounces back one way or the other. She may not be involved in politics directly, but at home, she will Mugabe what to do. Just to refresh your memory, Mugabe himself, at one point mentioned that at home, he is told what to do and that Grace is in charge! Put differently, she will be around as long as Mugabe is around. I don’t need to remind you how vindictive and vengeful she is.

Thanks in advance for doing the right thing for you, your family and your country by continuing on with the plan to remove Mugabe. If this was not your original plan, it better be now, since you are at the point of no return. I guess in the army you know of no retreat, no surrender: that’s the point at which you guys are at right now.

Tawanda Bhosho