Open letter to General Chiwenga

Dear General Constantino Chiwenga,

It is with sadness that I see how half-committed you are to removing Mugabe from Power: In fact, you may have not been committed to doing that at all in the first place. Please be reminded that you made an enemy with someone who does not forgive and forget: Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Constantine Chiwenga
In your case, the crime for trying to overthrow a government is Treason. The last time I checked, the punishment for treason in Zimbabwe was death.  Do you think that the recent rumblings from Mugabe about not having a hangman and desperately wanting to make sure that there is one, was out of nowhere? NO.  His intuition or premonition was telling him that something bad was about to happen and he would need the services of a hangman sooner rather than later.

Apparently, you are warming up to the idea of Mugabe completing his term and this is an extremely dangerous game you are playing. The first thing that Mugabe will do once he regains his powers is to persecute and prosecute you and your colleagues: make no mistake about that.

The only scenario that prevails here is this one: it’s either Mugabe goes or you guys are headed for the gallows! I know I am painting a grim picture of the situation but this is the reality that you already know. All I am doing is simply reminding you—in case you may be forgetting that.

The other thing I would like to let you know is that you are moving from Villain to hero and back to villain. People knew of all the atrocities that you committed against the povo from Gukurahumdi through to the 2008 election because you were part of the regime.

You were a villain, and will remain so in the eyes of the people. However, for a moment, people felt that anyone who could remove Mugabe for them is a hero: regardless of his/her past. People just can’t wait to see the back of this man!  In that sense, you became a short-lived hero when people thought you were going to remove Mugabe for them.

To most people’s surprise, you are slowly comprising with him and, warming up to the idea of letting him stay in power and allowing him to leave on his own terms and at his own time. Then you are becoming a villain again, by letting Mugabe stay: this time with tragic consequences for you and colleagues.

My simple advice to you is that you have reached a point of no return and all you have to do is forge ahead with the plan—if you had one—to remove Mugabe from power. This is good for the country, for the people, and as things stand, for you and the other generals. Other than that, I don’t see how this could end well for you, once Mugabe restores his powers.

Lest you forget, once Mugabe comes back, Amai Dr Grace Mugabe bounces back one way or the other. She may not be involved in politics directly, but at home, she will Mugabe what to do. Just to refresh your memory, Mugabe himself, at one point mentioned that at home, he is told what to do and that Grace is in charge! Put differently, she will be around as long as Mugabe is around. I don’t need to remind you how vindictive and vengeful she is.

Thanks in advance for doing the right thing for you, your family and your country by continuing on with the plan to remove Mugabe. If this was not your original plan, it better be now, since you are at the point of no return. I guess in the army you know of no retreat, no surrender: that’s the point at which you guys are at right now. 

Tawanda Bhosho

  • Huhu

  • They are fraid of Mugabe handlers the Jesuit…you think Mugabe is alone ???sometimes you children you sleep a lot.

  • Of coz he iz nw sitting on a ticking bomb

  • Pazvimbambaira makubuda comrade mozotyiswa neka paper kakanyorwa zvinhu zvisina kwazvinoinda .zvaakanyorerwa na Bona

  • There was never an attempt to remove Mugabe and the two are not enemies at all.The army was deployed to protect Mugabe from the marchers who marched to his two houses.That march was planned many moons ago that is why it was so successful.They already had placards printed,flags and buses hired

  • Powerful letter hope it into his ears and keep it up on his head

  • Let the author speak for himself, I don’t share the same sentiments as him, and I am Zimbo and there… https://t.co/rkt0oELvGM

  • people need serioocity otherwise a wounded lion like mugabe is dangrous than ever befor

  • Hameno zvavo. Vakambo utangirei musindo. Ivo vaMugabe vanoti chii chiri kutora nzvimbo munharaunda?

  • THE BALL IS CHANGING HANDS EVERYDAY

    It is of my opinion that as things stands at the moment its good for the opposition to support the idea that Mugabe should be allowed to finish his term.
    If Mugabe hangs on there, then Zanu Pf is paralysed coz judging from the events of the past week, they have placed themselves in a positioned where its now impossible for the factions to work together. Removing Mugabe now is doing a favor to the lacoste team but if he remains there its good for the opposition.
    As elections are just around the corner, why not tell the lacoste team that they should let Mugabe finish his term, by so doing we are rendering Zanu pf useless.
    The events of the past week is a clear sign that if the opposition wins the elections they wont be a peaceful transfer of power as the army generals are there willingly to defend their loot. Therefore if Mugabe hangs on there till elections, then after the opposition wins the election you have every reason justified to send all these army generals packing.

    If Mugabe hangs on there, Zanu is at a point where they can not go back to where they were 3 weeks ago and the same time stuck because with Bob at the helm of power they can not move forward.
    Zanu pf is in a frying pan, lets add some cooking oil!

  • Mugabe is fucken dead he cant do nothing now let that OLD dharas to RIP go to hell the electric fire is waiting for you to your father Devil

  • Spot on Tawanda

  • Chiwenga asati aita izvi kune ngirozi dzakabva kudenga kuvaeresa.Saka handei mberi denga rinavo ende ndorine yese.

  • Yummy! We are going well for you. I love you have a crisis. ruth to see if the spirit. I love you have any suggestions or ideas for the manifestation of the sons of God we can say that the crisis.

  • Ungapa advice kuvanhu vakabva kuma 60’s vari vese? Iwe uchingonziwo Bosho, uri ikoko kwaBushu

  • Who is half comitted nhai Bhosho?Wat have u done to exibit yo fully comittedness n th toppling of Bob.Ua one of thoz who were watch th Sat march on Tv bt nhas n yo daydreaming u accuse us of bein half commited.Ua best accussin but wat hv u don to show ua fully comitted?

  • Pakaipa

  • Yu said it on the top # right# point

  • bhosho general chiwenga played his part it’s now time for each and every Zimbabwean to do the same

  • I hope the General read it buddie….and its a good piece of advice. These guys surely their plan is slipping off their hands and the old man and his croonies are seeing that. The tide will sway on their side and these generals will wail in prisons…

  • Once leave him u dig yo own grave

  • Mugabe invited army into politics since year 2000, and it was on his side until last week week. Really what the army did was unconstitutional but given that they have been given green light to do so, let them square each other off in this current factional political battles

