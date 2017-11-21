NetOne reduces tariffs

State-owned mobile telecommunications firm, NetOne, has reduced tariffs for its OneFusion package as a response to the growing calls by subscribers for affordable data tariffs in line with regional trends.

Zimbabwe is ranked among the most expensive countries in southern Africa in terms of data tariffs with 1 gigabyte costing around $30 compared to a regional average of $7.

This has resulted in the Postal and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe director-general Gift Machengete ordering his organisation to introduce regulatory interventions that would drive down Internet prices in the market.

As part of strategies to extend economic opportunities and key services to both urban and rural populations through mobile, NetOne, has introduced a $3 OneFusion package that allows subscribers to get 60 on net minutes, 10 mins off-net calls, 250mb data, 250mb WhatsApp, 250mb Facebook and 10 SMS — valid for one week.

“We are answering a call for affordable data tariffs so that our subscribers can afford to be connected each time,” NetOne acting chief operations officer Clever Isaya said.

“This is coming on a backdrop of increased data network capacity.

Because of the increased demand for our OneFusion we decided to increase data capacity to accommodate more and more customers.

Some could not afford $5 and we have now taken note of their concerns,” he added. The Chronicle