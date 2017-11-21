Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mujuru won’t return to Zanu PF: Nyandoro

By Mugove Tafirenyika

Former vice president Joice Mujuru has ruled rejoining Zanu PF notwithstanding a decision by the ruling party to rescind all expulsions made by the ruling party since 2014.

Former Vice President and leader of the opposition party Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), Joice Mujuru
Former Vice President and leader of the opposition party Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), Joice Mujuru (Picture by REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

The central committee —  which is the highest decision making body in Zanu PF — on Saturday extended an  olive branch to party officials  elbowed out of the party ahead of the 2014 congress when Mujuru lost both her government and party vice president position.

The 62-year-old Mujuru was President Robert Mugabe’s deputy for a decade and seen as the veteran president’s likely successor until he fired her in 2014, accusing her of leading a plot to oust him.

She launched a new party National People’s Party (NPP) in March last year to challenge her ally-turned-adversary, and has started to prepare a campaign that will see her stand as a presidential candidate  in next year’s election, promising to revive the economy and repair strained relations with the West.

Mujuru, who has consolidated power as leader of the opposition NPP, said yesterday she would not be going back to Zanu PF.

This comes just after she has been chosen as the flag-bearer of the People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) and will stand in elections next year as the alliance’s  presidential candidate.

“There is no chance in hell of …Mujuru returning to join Zanu PF.

Mujuru is the president of NPP  and presidential candidate of PRC, a coalition of democratic and progressive  opposition parties,” her spokesperson Gift Nyandoro said adding that “rather PRC is the government-in-waiting.”

The NPP was formed after the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) split over disagreemenbts between Mujuru and the party’s founders Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo.

The rebranded party has also been hit by a series of resignations. Daily News

  • They want to divide the votes,simple

  • She wants to be president so she won’t

  • This is controversial. No wonder wy we say this zanu pf Mugabe impeachment z a drama.obviously she can’t go bak to zanu b4 accomplishing her mission ie to confuse opposition n secure zanu a victory.mujuru z zanu pf

  • Amana Zimbabwe

  • Not to add or subract but looking at that photo muzimba kunevanu vakashata vakomana ahhh ndaiti ndimgabe chete akanyanga ibva mmm yaa

  • We don’t want you either Mujuru go away you are very divisive

  • The whole thing happening is confusing so she is right

  • Mnxm

  • Hanyanani chidoma chakwaChivi,,who is she ,,thought some who were expelled are even dead so there is nothing of significance cos it is national outburst to have Bob out.

  • GET AWAY U DESTROY CHIYADZWA,

  • She is ryt Mugabe is not yet gone and Munangagwa in hiding

  • Uri munhu wezanu mujuru

  • shez very corrupt, obvious she get money that chiyangwa z distributing to the MPs…
    shez an enemy to change

  • She’s just ruled out any chances of her winning anything because most of the few supporters she poached from Zanu PF have gone back there

