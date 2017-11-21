Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mugabe wants dignified exit

3,595 59

By Fungi Kwaramba

President Robert Mugabe is definitely on his way out but the wily former Zanu PF strongman wants to negotiate a dignified exit to secure his legacy and the future of his relatively young family.

Robert Mugabe refused to resign in his speech live on ZBC TV
Robert Mugabe refused to resign in his speech live on ZBC TV

Mugabe currently has his back against the wall, having lost power to the military, which seized control of government mid last week.

Although the military has avoided calling its intervention a coup, Mugabe has been confined to his private residence in the leafy low-density suburb of Borrowdale, where a few of his Cabinet ministers are also holed up.

On Sunday, Mugabe also lost control of the party he had presided over since 1974, when its policy-making organ, the central committee, resolved that he be recalled from his position and be replaced in the interim by his ally-turned foe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who only a few weeks ago was in self-imposed exile following his dismissal from Zanu PF and government.

As the world crumbles around Africa’s oldest statesman, impeccable sources told the Daily News yesterday that there was a protracted standoff between Mugabe and his generals at State House on Sunday over several concessions that the deposed Zanu PF leader was demanding, key of which was his demand for full immunity.

They said the 93-year-old Mugabe asked for a few more months at the helm of his party and government in order to have a dignified exit.

Even after agreement had been reached on some of the concessions sought, Mugabe’s speech was altered on several occasions such that it was still not clear at the time of going to print if he read the correct statement in his televised address on Sunday.

At one point Mugabe even asked whether he was reading the right statement.

And at the end of his speech Mugabe, then said “sorry, I had skipped some pages, I hope we can clarify that”.

The Daily News is made to understand that Mugabe has already told his inner circle that he is on his way out and a resignation letter will be dispatched to relevant departments to forestall the impeachment bid by both Zanu PF and the MDC today.

“Then military has assured him full immunity. He wants to leave in a dignified way and will hand over power at the congress . . . He will oversee the hand-over at congress . . . he also has to swear in ED (Mnangagwa) so that there is no vacuum . . . others remain under arrest,” a source told the Daily News.

“Mugabe had to come out and make it clear that there was no coup in Zimbabwe so that there is no external intervention. Mugabe fears impeachment, he doesn’t want to go the impeachment route,” a source told the Daily News.

“What happened at State House was stage-managed so that the generals are cleared from the perceptions that they had staged a coup and for Mugabe to accept legitimate intervention of military because there are problems in Zanu PF and government,” another source said.

Those involved in the crunch talks included police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri; Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services boss Paradzai Zimondi; Zimbabwe National Army commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda; Chiwenga and Tonderai Nhepera, who is the acting director of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

Justice minister Happyton Bonyongwe, Mugabe’s press secretary George Charamba and the chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda were also present.

The talks are being mediated by Roman Catholic cleric Fidelis Mukonori, a long-standing confidant of Mugabe.

Mugabe has been on the back-foot since the military, led by Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander Constantino Chiwenga, stepped in, saying it was temporarily taking over statecraft to restore order.

In his address on Sunday, Mugabe conceded that the army had not stripped him of his powers as Commander-in-Chief, forestalling any attempts or inclinations by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), which will convene a special meeting on Zimbabwe today, to intervene.

He said the operation by the army “did not amount to a threat to our well-cherished constitutional order. Nor was it a challenge to my authority as Head of State and Government. Not even as Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces”.

As he rumbled through his speech, he also revealed that he will be in charge of the Zanu PF special congress set for next month.

“The congress is due in a few weeks from now. I will preside over its processes which must not be prepossessed by any acts calculated to undermine it or to compromise its outcomes in the eyes of the public,” said Mugabe.

Ralph Mathekga, a fellow at the African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy at the University of Johannesburg, opined that the problem that the Zimbabwean military generals were faced with — which also made it difficult to summarily throw Mugabe out — is that they had no intention of refreshing the political mandate through free and open elections.

“In this case, free and open elections would not guarantee them their continued hold on power. What if their candidate did not succeed? What if the elections were organised by an independent transition body overseen by the global community? Those are some of the uncertainties they would have taken into account in the manner they removed Mugabe,” said Mathekga. Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • He can not be blamed alone. ..Zanu Pf monsters Out All guilty

    • The end of zanu pf like unip here zambia

  • Its not his family after all his is Bona only

  • Are those millions and 13 farms not enough

  • No more negotiations he was given ample time and he disappointed everyone like he always do

  • pasi namugabe

  • Dignified exit yekuita sey

  • what dignity does his government grant pensioned folks who have to sleep in line to get any money from banks #ImpeachMugabe

  • Too late, we can’t wait for that.

  • Hamba khulu ukutipedzera time

  • It’s too late.Shit hits the fan off.You have wasted enough time.Now get the hell out State House.We have no time for you.

  • Too little too late! Go NOW.

  • Mugabe had enough time for a dignified exit, but squandered it simply because of arrogance. Let him pay the price.

  • we want to march to blue roof and take him out…the way he used people to take out white farmers…..Karma!!

  • How about us tisina vabereki varipamusoro inga we surviving

  • He must surrender atleast 10 farms and remain with 3 thats his pension

  • After ruling Zimbabwe for 37 years, can’t this man who only thinks about himself and his family, now get out of the way of the suffering masses of Zimbabweans? Nonsense….

  • Kutora mafarm seari kutora drink mufridge kungoti ibva munhu wobva achichema Mwari hafari nazvo nhasi zvakuuya

  • Isu veku zvimba we hve stood fully behind u and we shall not stop but will continue to stand behind u but this time we stand holdind shamboks and we have the arm,prophets, tsika mandaz and witch doctors tirikuwuya kuzo bvisa huroi mu state house umo so with enough respect i will like to now say kumata kwenyu mdara

  • He don’t derseve it anymore

  • I have failed to prepare the future of my own family coz of his poor governance

  • Pamberi na va Mugabe
    Pamberi na va Mnangagwa
    Pasi ne MDC

  • The is not the time to negotiate or give terms bigman,its us who should be giving you terms but kunyarwa kunokunetsa

  • This man is hard hearted… Turning his back without apologizing for his Gugurahundi tsunami. Cursed be thy name!

  • But wen given a chance to wash your hands… Do it while time allows you. Don’t wait for many to see that your hands are filthy.

  • Using taxpayers money or his benefits

  • doubt it if he is gonna be impeached…look, his boys smashed 300k rolex watches in front of night club patrons in sandton and such issues need answers

  • But what legacy really.

  • Heeyy ..there is already a deal on the table guaranteeing his exit but hes refusing it..buying time..its either he takes it or he is pushed out..nothing more to negotiate

  • What did he paid for our dignity while they are sympathising by giving peaciful farewell”we give him that after his signature” then we sing again revolutionary songs on street daiy light,,,,,,,””””

  • Tanga wa buritsa kamusikana Keli America karikushungurudzirwa kukutuka! Zvino zviwotukwa nevese jere revanhu 14 million unoritorepi?

  • Munhu akadzingwa basa haapiwe chinhu ,hakuna zvakadaro kuswero unganidza dzimba nemapurazi zvausinga shandise, hamba

  • it’s too late

  • hw cn 1 person own 13 farms?

  • Too late for that Oldman It might end the Gaddafi way l feel
    Sorry for you 😜😜😜😜😜

  • Nxaaaa ngaaende mhani

  • we have young families as well but they dont have future for now coz yu are refusing to go pliz go and we can start build the future of our kids

  • Really??? One good turn diserves another. The opposite is also true.

  • No dignified exit… He should just go as soon as yesterday.

  • Sef jen papa

  • They said Kaunda is in the country what is he doing and what kind of advice is he giving him if he can’t resign by now? This is all fake.

  • Give him what he wants evn if its the whole of Harare, as long we are free of this madala

  • amana ini i have very young family but haina future

  • Im scrolling down looking for any comment inoti we will regreat kuenda kwamugabe sezvaakuLibya ,bt handisi kupawana kana pane apawana anditaridzewo tione kt pane malikes mangani ,bva kana pasina ,mudhara chingosya hauchadiwe

  • What dinity does he posses😤😤😤

  • pane asina young family Mugabe ngaaite semunhu mukuru mhani

  • What I had arranged as a future for my young family was destroyed by your ineptitude. Why should you have better? Do you remember Intermarket?

  • Its too late old man-wait for the impeachment embarrasment!

error: Content is protected !!