#Mnangagwa will be sworn in as #Zimbabwe president – Zanu PF

Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as president on Wednesday or Thursday, ZANU-PF legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa told Reuters, after the resignation of Robert Mugabe.

Separately, ZANU-PF chief whip Lovemore Matuke told Reuters that Mnangagwa would be sworn in within 48 hours and that he would serve the remainder of Mugabe’s term until the next general elections, which must be held by September 2018.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe’s military chief Constantino Chiwenga on Tuesday urged restraint across all political parties after Mugabe resigned as president. Reuters