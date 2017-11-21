Jonathan Moyo praises Mugabe as pictures emerge of him aboard plane with Kasukuwere

Jonathan Moyo has praised President Robert Mugabe saying there will never be anyone like him and that he was proud to have stood by him during the trying times of his presidency.

Mugabe resigned on Tuesday in a letter submitted to parliament, Speaker Jacob Mudenda said. Wild jubilation broke out among MPs when Mudenda told the House. Writing on Twitter, Moyo said;

“There’ll never be anyone like Cde RG Mugabe. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served my country under & with him. I’m proud that I stood with & by this iconic leader during the trying moments of the last days of his Presidency. Democracy requires politics to lead the gun!”

Moyo tweeted as pictures emerged of him with former Local Government Minister and Zanu PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere aboard a plane in economy class.