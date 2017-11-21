Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Full Text of #Mnangagwa statement

112,800 28

By Emmerson Mnangagwa

My attention has been drawn to the Press Statement issued by the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa
I can confirm that President Robert Gabriel Mugabe made contact with me and invited me to return home for a discussion on the current political events in the nation. I told the President that I would  not return home now until I am satisfied of my personal security, because of   the   manner and treatment given to me  upon being  fired.

Given the events that followed my dismissal on Monday 6 November  2017 at 4.00pm, my security details assigned to me and at my residency were immediately withdrawn. This was contrary to all the protocols that have exited in Zimbabwe to former State Vice Presidents of the Republic of Zimbabwe. 

Security personnel, who are friendly to me, warned me that plans were underfoot to eliminate me once arrested and taken to a police station. It was in my security interest to leave the  country immediately.

In my contact with President Mugabe I told the President that the current political and constitutional crisis in the country is not a matter between him and myself but between the people of Zimbabwe and President Mugabe.

The people of Zimbabwe have clearly spoken on this matter. To me the voice of the people is the voice of God and their lack of trust and confidence in the leadership of President Mugabe has been  expressed.

Several groups including students, general workers, opposition party members, vendors, religious organizations and ordinary citizens led by our war veterans, our party members in Zanu PF, civic  society, and all races of colour and creed in Zimbabwe clearly demonstrated without violence their insatiable desire to have the resignation of His Excellency, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe. This was        done   on   the   following   dates:

•The mass solidarity demonstrations led by the War Veterans on Saturday   18th   November   2017,

• The fully legally constituted Special Session of the CC culminating in resolutions which were taken by the Session on Sunday 19 November   2017, 

• and the resolution by the ZANU PF Parliamentary Caucus on Monday 20th November 2017 to institute impeachment proceedings against the President are testimony that the President has lost the trust   and   confidence   of   the   people   of   Zimbabwe. 

The people of Zimbabwe have spoken with one voice and it is my appeal to President Mugabe that he should take heed of this clarion call by the people of Zimbabwe to resign so that the country can move forward and preserve his legacy.

The ZDF Intervention through the Motto code named  “OPERATION RESTORE LEGACY”  is aimed at preserving the ethos of our struggle against British Colonialism which was led by the late Dr. J M N Nkomo, Cde Robert Mugabe and many others.

This fight included a struggle for social and economic empowerment which is all but lost now due to reasons clearly stated in the Impeachment Call by Zanu Pf Members of Parliament.

The legacy or our struggle to unite the land with the people and the people with their land championed by our  war veterans and our people defended by the gallant fighters of the Defence Forces, Civil Servants, The Judiciary and our Government can be saved if His Excellency choses to do the right thing.

His Excellency, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe has always said that if the people don’t want him he will leave office, now that they have spoken he must now ACCEPT the will of the people and resign. President Mugabe in his televised State of the Nation Address admitted to a number of a latent           disregard to the interest of the people and dereliction of duty, surely after making such an admission common sense dictates that it should have been followed by an apology and immediate resignation to save the legacy of our struggle.

As promised in my last communication I will be returning home as soon as the right conditions for   security and stability prevail.

I look forward to returning home soon and to join in the struggle for the economic revival of our country which is so endowed with Agriculture, Industrial and Commerce, and Mining Opportunities and with a richhuman resource bedrock to support our endeavours.

My desire is to join all Zimbabweans in a  NEW ERA where corruption, incompetency, dereliction of duty and laziness, social and cultural decadency is not tolerated. In that new Zimbabwe it is important for everyone to join hands so that we rebuild this nation to its full glory, this is not a job for Zanu PF alone but for all people of Zimbabwe.

In my conversation with the president I told him that there are two options, that is (a) to cooperate in the current negotiations with comrades from the defence forces for a peaceful resolution of this crisis, which would result in the preservation of his legacy. (b) that if he continues to dig in, in defiance of the will of the people, he might suffer humiliation because definitely the will of the people will prevail against one person.          

He requested me to come to State House, and l replied that l was out of the country, and that he had already removed my status as the vice president of the country, as such I had no status, however, l can only come at the invitation of my colleagues in the party and of the defence forces, when they   feel that my security is guaranteed.

I am aware that parliament intends to impeach the president. Parliament is the ultimate expression of the will of the people outside an election and in my view is expressing national sentiment by implementing the Impeachment Proceedings therefore talks between myself and the President cannot supercede the expression and fundamental rights of fellow Zimbabweans.

l am aware that the nation at large has been protesting against the incumbent and I believe they have a right to protest in terms of our constitution.

I am also aware that the party has passed resolutions in terms of the party constitution. They have a right to do so. I will not stand in the way of the people and my party.

I will go along with the wishes of my party and general population.

In conclusion, the destiny of our country is in the hands of our people and His Excellency must heed the call of the people to resign.

God bless Zimbabwe.

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

  • True …after being poisoned…we expected Mugabe to investigate…. he ignored and denied..instead he began an onslaught on Mnangagwa and people close to him while being humiliated by Grace each during the bootlicking indabas. After the demise of Mnangagwa..he gain support which could have triggered civil strife the reason the army came in to prevent a bloodbath. Mugabe now regrets his reckless behaviour now want retribution…but unfortunately..its too late. The writing is on the wall..Mugabe must fall.

  • the best advice to garwe is dont ever return. why, because its a trap one thing for sure. since when would cde air marshal keep quiet whilst chinamasa and the general do whatever they want with mdhara never ma mig-jet fighter angatosimuka pa thornhill zve

  • Mupolitics makangoomazvamo

  • ukangodzoka any sooner wotoziva kuti pako pakuperera
    Iye munhu arikunzi abve pachituro neshiri dzese achirambirapo anoda kukurukura newe nezvey?
    This time unoisirwa muchetura pachituro chaucha gara pa meeting yacho

  • Aya

  • HUYAI MDHARA.

    Ndipo pays Mdhara achauya yobva yarara pungwe yese ichirohwa.You are now the Boss mobva matotanga kunwire muCup yenyu iya.isu zvedu tichiona then vana vedu vozokunyorai kuHistory kkkk

  • Kana ataura consider it done

  • No Shumba don’t come anywhere near a dying horse

  • I qoute from Tongai Moyos song Kukanda nekuvhika “naMwari zvinhu zvino sanduka, shamwari usapike naMwari uchidaro” kkkk

  • MUGABE MUST GO!
    MNANGAGWA MUST GO!!
    ZANU PF MUST GO!!!
    ●Learnmore Judah Jongwe was not killed by Mugabe alone but by ZANU PF, Mnangagwa included!!!!!!
    ●Gift Tandare, Tichaona Chiminya and Talent Mabika were not killed by Mugabe alone but by ZANU PF, Mnangagwa included!!!!!!!
    ●20 000 who died in Gukurahundu were not killed by Mugabe alone but by ZANU PF, Mnangagwa involved
    ●Banking queues are not being caused by Mugabe alone but by ZANU PF, Mnangagwa included!!!!!!
    MUGABE MUST GO!
    MNANGAGWA MUST GO!
    ZANU PF MUST GO!
    ●While our old, disabled and workers queue for $35 bond coins a day, Chombo and Gono have $18 000 000 (million) between them HARD CASH IN US DOLLAR!!!!! ●How much does Mnangagwa also have after looting Chiadzwa diamonds with his Chinese friends and taking all gold mines from makorokoza in Kwekwe? How much does Mutsvangwa have!!!!!!!?
    MUGABE MUST GO!
    MNANGAGWA MUST GO!
    ZANU PF MUST GO!
    ●Roadblocks and daily police harassment were not caused by Mugabe alone but by ZANU PF, Mnangagwa involved!!!!!
    ●Vendors, motorists, long distance buses and kombis , you are not being harrassed by Mugabe alone but by ZANU PF, Mnangagwa included!!!!!!!
    ●University students, you we

    • You’re right. They are partners in crime. They must all go. They have failed us.

    • This is nt th tym to sing tht long bck n retrogressive chorus,Th pending issue is to remove Mugage.If u start kubatirira on th past,wont Today n the Future worthwhile n crucial issues pass us tichingozhamba Mnangagwa hee akazodaai tiri in situ?

    • Vry true ungafara kubvisa nyoka yachembera uchisya imwe uchiti nokuti iyi idiki pane yandabvisa kkkkkkk dzese inyoka dzoruma zvakangofanana poison ndeimwe chete

  • He should hv killed you Jus’s the same

  • ED is right that dictator can not be trusted.

    • haha zero its lyk you are telling Jesus nt to trust God hauna nyaya zero

    • Kkkkkkk ma devil ese dia hapana mutsvene Mugabe aiparadza nyika naMnangagwa nezanu pf yese zvayo

  • Y dd it to others and had eliminated pple like Juda Jongwe .,Dzamara etc y thought those pple ddnt have blood .Bullshit .

  • …so he confirms tht zim.isnt safe bt zdf says otherwise, so its wt he said tht he ws to cm bek and zimbos we help hm do so…

  • Big up baba chatinodaishuga

  • Yaaaaa ndipo paya cde oma musoro anodei akadii kutanga aita matalks asati akudzinga be very careful

  • Its fine, let them kill each other and pave way for a new generation, ….without Mnangagwa , Sekuru Bob…..& by the way Chiwenga reached retirement age last year, & Gushungo extended his contract by a year , so next year he won’t be the general and that gives me goose bumps, ….great things ahead my people.

  • THE BALL IS CHANGING HANDS EVERYDAY

    It is of my opinion that as things stands at the moment its good for the opposition to support the idea that Mugabe should be allowed to finish his term.
    If Mugabe hangs on there, then Zanu Pf is paralysed coz judging from the events of the past week, they have placed themselves in a positioned where its now impossible for the factions to work together. Removing Mugabe now is doing a favor to the lacoste team but if he remains there its good for the opposition.
    As elections are just around the corner, why not tell the lacoste team that they should let Mugabe finish his term, by so doing we are rendering Zanu pf useless.
    The events of the past week is a clear sign that if the opposition wins the elections they wont be a peaceful transfer of power as the army generals are there willingly to defend their loot. Therefore if Mugabe hangs on there till elections, then after the opposition wins the election you have every reason justified to send all these army generals packing.

    If Mugabe hangs on there, Zanu is at a point where they can not go back to where they were 3 weeks ago and the same time stuck because with Bob at the helm of power they can not move forward.
    Zanu pf is in a frying pan, lets add cooking oil!

  • Excellent out of the box thinking but l think it’s going to be difficult to sell to desperate Zimbabweans who think any change is better than no change.

  • How does that benefit Zimbabweans????

    • They want to experience from glory to glory glory hahaha they have been eyecoverd for long now unfolded they are like morden diplodocas

  • Haa pakaipa ko..ambori kupi garwe

