Employer in court for raping maid

By Victor Maphosa

A Harare man yesterday appeared in court for allegedly forcing his 17-year-old maid to have sexual intercourse with him. Tazvitya Mbundire (50) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Gideon Kuvetsa, facing rape charges.

He was remanded to December 4 this year on a $50 bail. The prosecutor, Linda Gadzikwa, alleged that on November 16 this year in the evening, Mbundire went into his maid’s room and ordered her to go to bed, but she refused.

It is alleged that Mbundire approached the unsuspecting maid and hugged her from the back and she screamed. Mbundire released her and went back to his room.

Further allegations are that during the same night, Mbundire went back to his maid’s room and forcibly removed her clothes and allegedly raped her.

When he was finished, the court heard, Mbundire slept in the same bed with his maid for 30 minutes and allegedly raped her again.

The court further heard that Mbundire promised to increase the maid’s salary, to buy her silence.

However, on November 17, the maid lodged a complaint with the police leading to Mbundire’s arrest. The Herald