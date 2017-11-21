Comedian Timmy looks back on eventful career

Timmy, who recently graduated with a Masters of Business Administration degree at the Zimbabwe Open University (Zou), started out as a gardener at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

“I joined ZBC after I had come out with three ‘O’ Level subjects at my first sitting. I then began attending evening lessons until I attained a full ‘O’ Level certificate,” the veteran actor and comedian told the Daily News.

In recognition of Timmy’s improved educational qualifications, ZBC made him a programme compiler.

“I was later promoted to library supervisor and thereafter I was made the manager of the archives and library services for both television and radio. This was because I had done a certificate, diploma and a higher national diploma in Library and Information management.

“I later attained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies with Zou and last week I got my newest qualification — an MBA,” said Timmy.

Despite his “demanding job as a sales manager,” Timmy said he still remains active in various fields.

“On the arts side, I am still very active. I also get hired as a master of ceremonies at various events and I also feature in advertisements,” he said, adding that he is still very much part of the comedy Timmy naBhonzo along with veteran Lawrence “Bhonzo” Simbarashe.

“We have a DVD which is currently on the market titled The return of Timmy naBhonzo which is doing fairly well.”

Timmy, however, conceded that Bhonzo’s ill-health was a major concern for him.

“Mudhara Bhonzo has lost his voice and it has become a very big challenge and a threat to our comedy show. We will try in our next production to give him a role that does not require too much dialogue,” he said.

The comedian-cum-actor added that viability of the Timmy naBhonzo comedy was also being affected by the adverse economic situation in the country.

“At the moment arts careers are generally not rewarding. Artistes like me are in it because of passion. The arts industry is full of challenges …we have potential but we have to learn from others like the Nigerian film industry which contributes substantially to that country’s fiscus,” said Timmy. Daily News