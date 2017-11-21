Chipinge underwear thief caught red-handed

By Luthando Mapepa

Residents of Mwadzinga Village under Chief Mutema in Chipinge were left shell-shocked after a 20-year-old man was caught in possession of 40 women’s panties, which he wanted to exchange with a Honda Fit vehicle from a South African businessman.

Luck ran out for Sidney Simango after a villager caught him red-handed, removing one of the panties from a washing line.

Chipinge district police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Blessing Kadzuraumera confirmed the incident, which occurred last week.

“Yes, I can confirm the arrest of Sidney Simango in connection with theft charges on November 5 at Mwadzinga Village under Chief Mutema.

“Circumstances are that in the period, which is not yet known by police, Simango was approached by a South African businessman to supply him with 50 ladies panties before year end. In return, Simango was supposed to receive a Honda Fit vehicle if he fulfilled the request.

“However, on November 7 Simango was caught red-handed stealing some panties, which were covered by a bathing towel at Joseph Chazuka’s homestead. Chazuka tried to apprehend him but Simango ran away. He made a police report and 40 ladies panties were recovered,” said Ass Insp Kadzuraumera.

On Friday, Simango appeared before Chipinge magistrate Mr Poterai Gwezhira facing theft charges.

However, the owners of the 39 stolen panties did not show up at the court but Simango still pleaded guilty to stealing Joseph Chazuka’s daughter’s panties.

Prosecuting, Mr Witness Nyamudaya stated that on November 5 around 10am the complainant, Joseph Chazuka (43), was at his homestead when Simango arrived and approached the washing line and took one black lady’s panties and a white bra, which were on the line and belonged to the daughter of the complainant.

“The complainant approached Simango and when he (Simango) saw him, he ran away with the property. The complainant proceeded to the police to report the matter to that effect and the accused person was arrested. The stolen property was recovered,” he said.

In sentencing him, Mr Gwezhira cautioned and discharged him.

The Herald later visited Mwadzinga Village where angry villagers revealed that the accused claimed to be a victim of a witch-hunt by the villagers reacting to an outcry over missing women’s panties in the village in the past months.

“There had been an outcry over missing ladies’ undergarments in our village for some time and at first we thought there were mysterious things surrounding the disappearance of our panties yet we did not know it was our neighbour who was doing this evil.

“We then received a tip-off from Simango’s friends that he was stealing our panties. They told us that he had been promised a vehicle in exchange for a bag of ladies’ panties by a businessman who is based in South Africa,” said one woman who identified herself as Mirriam Sithole.

She said initially the villagers thought it was a joke until Simango was caught red-handed. The Herald