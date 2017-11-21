Chidzambwa raises red flag

By Grace Chingoma

Warriors interim coach Sunday Chidzambwa has raised the red flag saying the country was now suffering from the lack of tough centre-backs. Chidzambwa will guide the Warriors at this year’s Cecafa Cup which will be hosted in Kenya from December 3 to 16.

“When we talk of a good centre-back, we are looking at a player who is good with his head, can mark and has speed. A complete player in defence,’’ he said.

“If you look at players like Sadio Mane, they can only be contained by a good CB otherwise your team will get destroyed by such sleek players when you face them. “At the moment we only have Costa (Nhamoinesu) to speak about, who is a very good centre-back.

“But age is no longer on his side, so we really need to unearth younger players, who might be very good in that position.’’

The former Dynamos mentor believes if more players are exposed during tournaments such as the CECAFA Cup then the incoming substantive Warriors coach will have a large pool to choose from when the Nations Cup qualifiers resume next year.

Chidzambwa believes Yadah skipper Jimmy Dzingai is one of the few good centre-backs in the local league at the moment.

He has also been impressed by Chapungu captain Collen Kwaramba. “Kwaramba is very good in the air. He has impressed me the few times I have seen him play. I would also want to see How Mine players who wear jersey number 4 (Kudzai Chideu) and 20 (Frank Makarati). “I think they are good players with age also on their side,” he said.

Chidzambwa is looking to have his troops camp at least for a week before they leave for Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Under-20 national team coach Bekithemba Ndlovu has named a 29-member provisional squad ahead of the COSAFA Championships which will run from December 6 to 16 in Zambia.

Ndlovu, together with his assistant Mark Mathe, have been selecting players in Bulawayo and Harare and have come up with players from clubs such as Bantu Rovers, Aces Youth Academy, Highlanders and Bulawayo City.

Under-20 Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Onil Benson (ZPC Kariba), Reward Muza (Chicken Inn), Issah Ali (Caps United)

Defenders: Bukhosi Ncube (Highlanders), Mbongiseni Ndlovu (Highlanders), Nyasha Garayi (Bantu Rovers), Kudzashe Dzingwe (Bantu Rovers), Nkosana Ndlovu (Highlanders), Terrance Daka (Aces Youth Academy) Collins Mujuru (Aces Youth Academy), Denzel Taderera (Shabanie Mine), Davison Ncube (Chapungu).

Midfielders: Enock Karembo (Yadah Stars), Malvin Kwinjo (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Nicholas Guyo (Aces Youth Academy), Leroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Blessing Nyamuzihwa (ZPC Kariba), Shadreck Nyahwa (Bantu Rovers), Tatenda Muringani (Dynamos), Dumoluhle Lunga (Bulawayo City), Denzel Khumalo (Highlanders), Tanaka Chanengeta (How Mine), Clive Rupiya (Bulawayo City).

Strikers: Nqobile Ndlovu (How Mine), Brighton Ncube (How Mine), Delic Murimba (Hwange), Kudakwashe Mangami (Bantu FC, South Africa) Mandla Mlilo (Ngezi Platinum Stars), King Nasama (Dynamos). The Herald