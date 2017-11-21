Cabinet meets at State House today

By Zvamaida Murwira and Nyemudzai Kakore—

President Mugabe yesterday summoned ministers for a Cabinet meeting at State House in Harare today. Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda made the announcement yesterday.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, wishes to advise all members of Cabinet that there will be a Cabinet meeting at State House on Tuesday, 21st November 2017, starting at 0900hours,” read the notice.

Meanwhile, Dr Sibanda yesterday advised all Government ministers, permanent secretaries and civil servants to continue discharging their duties despite the current state of affairs in the country.

Dr Sibanda said permanent secretaries should ensure that the departments under their purview are effectively discharging their mandates for the benefit of all the citizens and other stakeholders.

“All Government ministers, permanent secretaries and civil servants in general, are kindly advised to note that the Government machinery should continue to function as usual, notwithstanding the current state of affairs in the country,” said Dr Sibanda.

“Accordingly, all Government ministers should continue to discharge their responsibilities in the usual manner and should operate from their offices in Harare.”

Dr Sibanda urged all ministers and heads of ministries to rely on official communication and refrain from rumours being peddled on social media when discharging their duties.

He said they should do their best to provide seamless public services as required in terms of the Constitution.

“As always the Office of the President and Cabinet, working together with the Public Service Commission and other Government agencies, will provide the necessary supervisory oversight in order to guarantee the smooth implementation of Government policies, programmes and projects,” he said.

“All Cabinet ministers and heads of ministers are advised to rely on official communication and not be distracted by statements coming through the social media. Members of Cabinet will be informed of the date of the next Cabinet meeting in the usual manner.” The Herald