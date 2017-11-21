Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Cabinet meets at State House today

By Zvamaida Murwira and Nyemudzai Kakore—

President Mugabe yesterday summoned ministers for a Cabinet meeting at State House in Harare today. Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda made the announcement yesterday.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, wishes to advise all members of Cabinet that there will be a Cabinet meeting at State House on Tuesday, 21st November 2017, starting at 0900hours,” read the notice.

Meanwhile, Dr Sibanda yesterday advised all Government ministers, permanent secretaries and civil servants to continue discharging their duties despite the current state of affairs in the country.

Dr Sibanda said permanent secretaries should ensure that the departments under their purview are effectively discharging their mandates for the benefit of all the citizens and other stakeholders.

“All Government ministers, permanent secretaries and civil servants in general, are kindly advised to note that the Government machinery should continue to function as usual, notwithstanding the current state of affairs in the country,” said Dr Sibanda.

“Accordingly, all Government ministers should continue to discharge their responsibilities in the usual manner and should operate from their offices in Harare.”

Dr Sibanda urged all ministers and heads of ministries to rely on official communication and refrain from rumours being peddled on social media when discharging their duties.

He said they should do their best to provide seamless public services as required in terms of the Constitution.

“As always the Office of the President and Cabinet, working together with the Public Service Commission and other Government agencies, will provide the necessary supervisory oversight in order to guarantee the smooth implementation of Government policies, programmes and projects,” he said.

“All Cabinet ministers and heads of ministers are advised to rely on official communication and not be distracted by statements coming through the social media. Members of Cabinet will be informed of the date of the next Cabinet meeting in the usual manner.” The Herald

  • Hakuna…anoyenda arikudzingwa muParliament. NdomaG40 anenge achibvorongera vana veZimbabwe project yakaisvonaka kudai.

  • Mxxxxxxm how can he call for a meeting whilst they said he was fired its now confusing

  • drama chairo

  • Your headlines must be like,fired president Mugabarge

  • lf he can still summon and order them around aaah pakaipa…ku state house kure wakati chopper

  • I heard in response they are saying whoever attends that meeting will be fired

  • He’s still their boss until they remove him .

  • No one is going to attend, even mugabe hu is currently under siege from own youth league

  • It was about tym

  • Noone is going if you go you are finished you will apologies on tv im telling you kwaa

  • Ngavaende ndovaiva vakabata ministries iwawo vachinopinda mugabe angaasiri ega pa corruption ndovaiita corrupt hatidi kunyeperana munhu une muziso two ivo ndivo vaiva maziso mamwe a president asi ndivo vari worse ndiyani minister anoti my hands are clean.

  • Kkkkkk so did they attend that meeting today

  • Uchapinzwa pamutariko, that guy is taking his last breath.Leave him alone.

  • ZANU PF as a whole should go !You are trying to buy people through Mr Mugabe.

  • If they don’t go he will fire them zvoshaya basa😂😂

  • only mbwembwe, Made, Bimha and Atooternery Genaral pitched up

  • Kana vakaenda vanopenga

