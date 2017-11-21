Akbay bids Highlanders farewell

The Dutchman announced in August that he will not be renewing his contract with the Bulawayo giants.

Akbay had a turbulent stay at Bosso especially this season when he has had many run-ins with the club executive over outstanding salaries and bonuses.

After watching his side go down 2-1 to Yadah FC on Sunday at Rufaro Stadium, the Dutchman revealed he had not received any offers from any local sides and will be heading back home.

“I have told the executive that I will stop at the end of this year…I don’t know what I’m going to do…but I will see,” Akbay said.

“There are a lot of reasons, but of course the biggest…is the financial situation for me and that is why it is impossible anymore to continue working for Highlanders.

“Even if the financial situation improves, I have made up my mind. My contract expires at the end of this year and I am not renewing it.”

The outgoing Bosso coach was linked with Triangle in recent times but seemed to pour cold water on the prospects of joining the Sugar Sugar Boys next season.

“I have not had an offer from any premiership club in the country which means it’s over for me as far as my stay in Zimbabwe is concerned,” Akbay said.

“Zimbabwe is a football country, people love and support football and it was nice working in a soccer-friendly environment and I am certainly going to miss the time I had here.

“We had lots of problems and when we started the season I did not expect that we would end this way.

“We had a chance to play football, gave ourselves realistic targets to go all out for the championships then we had those ups and downs.”

Following the defeat to Yadah, Bosso remain in sixth place on the log with 46 points and trail log leaders FC Platinum by a massive 23 points.

Bosso need to beat CAPS this weekend or else they risk dropping down the log and finishing in 10th place if Black Rhinos, How Mine, Chapungu and Triangle all win their matches. Daily News