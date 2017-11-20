Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Crimes & CourtsLocal

Woman hammers boyfriend to death

90 6

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

A Mberengwa woman went berserk and struck her boyfriend with a hammer on the head several times in a dispute over alleged infidelity. The incident happened last week. 

Sibikwaphi Ngwenya (29) of Mahere Village under Chief Bankwe appeared before Mberengwa magistrate Ms Evia Matura facing murder charges.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to November 23.

Ms Matura advised Ngwenya to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Amos Ncube told the court that Ngwenya and her boyfriend, Monias Ncube, had a misunderstanding at around 10pm on November 23, over alleged infidelity.

Mr Ncube said the now deceased Monias confronted Ngwenya accusing her of being unfaithful to him.

The court heard that a heated argument ensued between the two resulting in Ngwenya taking a hammer and striking Monias three times on the head and he collapsed and fell unconscious while bleeding profusely.

Mr Ncube said Monias later died as a result of the injuries.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Ngwenya’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Mberengwa North legislator Cde Tafanana Zhou has expressed concern at the increasing number of murder cases in Mberengwa. The Herald

You might also like More from author

  • iva long life Gushungo! stupit people wanting president of our life to remove by forse mater we not like. His Eccelence is not resaign and sadc and au and un seeing on tv Mugabe not resaign. saka zbekupenga zbekumacha zvemadhodhi zbamaitiitira takatarisa hedu. why remove vaolence to president by tanks and boolets why why why. why soldgers wanting use gun president only remove by elections othawise doing coup only lieing in tv. why remove Dr Amai mother of us all, she giving blangets dreses and shoes to poor why hateing mother with love at heart for suffaring people.

  • Uuuuum

  • Expecting loyalty from a mere boyfriend is asking for too much

  • ummmm boyfriend??

  • This woman is not marriagable.

  • Instead kuuraya mugabe u busy killing each other

error: Content is protected !!