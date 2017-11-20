Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PICTURES – UZ students go on strike… demand cancellation of Grace #Mugabe PhD

Students at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), the country’s biggest tertiary institution, have refused to take their examinations, amid protests.

The students are calling for President Robert Mugabe to resign as well as the revocation of a controversial doctorate degree in Sociology awarded to the First Lady, Grace Mugabe by the institution in September 2014. Its alleged it took her only three months to get the PhD.

They are also calling for the Vice Chancellor, Professor Levy Nyagura, who is widely seen a Mugabe ally and has been helping to suppress student dissent to go.

The student demonstrations on Monday, follow a huge mass protest in central Harare and rally in the high density suburb, Highfields’ Zimbabwe Grounds on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

Pressure is mounting for President Mugabe to step down after a meeting of his party on Sunday recalled him as its leader, although it is unclear if the developments will lead to a truly democratic transition, which many Zimbabweans have been yearning for.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Troika Organ on Politics, Defence and Security will meet on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, in Luanda, the Angolan capital to discuss the Zimbabwean situation.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) ahead of the SADC Summit has called for civilian authority, human rights respect, constitutionalism and democratic elections.

  • Viva Mugabe vasingamude pamhata pavo vakadsidaiswa naHis Eccelence kuti vave zvavari now ther are more education takin digrees so them thinks president must remove.. Stupid fools trying making america happy with rejime change. Gushunbgo will remaining our president for our life and why want remove with coup not removing with democrase elections. Gushungo since 1980 giving schools free education and food Docter Amai Grace also giving blangets dress and shoes to sufaring children’s with parents killed with aids. Why remove Dr Amai Grace only woman with sufaring people in heart. Why stupit zimbwens not see coup by america is rejime change agenda. Manje isu hatikusiyei cde Gushungo viva economy impowerme

  • Victor Mguni

  • If it’s true that she received the PhD in 3 months then ummmm panenyaya

  • its so Unfair Phd in three months isu tichifa nebhuku, for several years to reach that excellence!

  • Don’t write your exams, put up another semester and pay more money. Educated fools, why not concentrating on your school work first your parents are struggling to pay your fees. Whether Mugabe is there or not your exams are to be taken.

    • True my broda ndohupenzi husina basa zve ihoho

    • They write their xmz, finish uni with their degrees then what.. Go sell some in the streets. They r preparing their future.

    • Am now ashamed to associate myself with the UZ.. Apa vaita xvisina musoro. . .If it is found that Grace’s PhD is fake, it will only help to discredit the institution and their qualifications

  • Kkkkkk Grace kkkk

  • Ndohupenzi hunoitwa nemunhu mubereki kutambura nefees iwe bhiz kuti handinyori nekuda kwemudhara asingakupe kana cent rechikoro tinyorerei mozoita zvisina basa leta

  • matofo ngavarege

  • Kkkkkk

