Quotable Quotes from #Mugabe crisis

Activist Raymond Majongwe on Twitter:

“In 2006 I was arrested tortured and detained by a brutal officer called Shumba (now late) at Braeside Police Station (Harare) for saying “#Mugabe is old” when he was only 82.”

Ali Naka on Twitter

“Zanu PF impeachment charge sheet is an interesting read. They are now listing all the things we used to complain about which they were oblivious to two weeks ago during “Youth Interface Rallies”.

Nick Mangwana – Zanu PF UK

“The military has done done its job to enable us to express ourselves. The party has done its own in recalling. Parliament is doing its job by impeaching. We are being asked to do ours by shutting down and marching to the residence of our problems on Wednesday.”

Temba Mliswa – Norton MP (Independent)

“Tomorrow there will be another caucus meeting for ZANU PF at 10am, while at the same time the President has called for a cabinet meeting. The MDC-T will be in caucus and I assure Zimbabwe that all MPs will put Zimbabwe First.”