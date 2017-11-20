Mutare City promoted

By Ray Bande

ZIFA Eastern Region Division One log leaders Mutare City Rovers became the fourth team to be promoted into the Castle Lager Premiership after amassing an unassailable 69 points with only one round of league matches remaining before the curtain comes down on the 2017 season.

Four second-half goals from veteran Hibron “Adala Chomie’’ Makukutu, Stephen ‘’Dealer’’ Sibanda, Evans “Morocco’’ Chikwaikwai and Hussein Zvakavapano was all that Mutare City Rovers needed to outplay Buffaloes at Sakubva yesterday and open a six-point gap at the summit of the table.

City Rovers now join Shurugwi outfit Nichrut FC who gained promotion on a Central Region ticket, Southern Region’s Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals from the Northern Region.

The Mutare side’s quick return to the Premiership, after being relegated from the top-flight league at the end of last season, sent a sizable crowd of their fans at Sakubva yesterday into song and dance after the final whistle.

“It is a momentous occasion. We have been waiting for this memorable victory. We want to thank the players for a job well done.

“It has been a very competitive season and we want to applaud the players for such dedication,” said Benjamin Chindima the team’s chief of protocol.

“We also want to thank the Mutare City Council Town Clerk and his management and the city fathers for the sponsorship. The supporters have been the twelfth player.

“We appreciate their loyalty and unwavering support throughout the season. We hope that this football partnership will continue as we go into the elite league. The Herald