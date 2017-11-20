Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mugabe kids won’t be washing their watches with Champagne anymore

The kids suffer the most at such times, plucked harshly as they are from the ample bosom of their cosseted upbringing and suddenly forced to fend for themselves in a callous and uncaring world.

Unflattering pictures of President Robert Mugabe and his family enjoying themselves to no end while holidaying in the Far East emerged in 2014

It must be especially difficult for the youngest one, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe.

Only recently this 20-year-old scamp posted a video of himself on Instagram pouring Champagne over his garish wristwatch at some loud and upmarket Johannesburg night club with the caption: “$60 000 on the wrist when your daddy run the whole country ya know!!!”

