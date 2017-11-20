Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

#Mugabe calls for cabinet meeting on Tuesday

2,556 103

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has called his cabinet for a meeting on Tuesday at his State House offices, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet said in a notice, the same day ruling party members plan to impeach him.

This is the first time the ministers are set to meet for their routine weekly meeting with Mugabe since the military took power on Wednesday. Cabinet meetings are usually held at Munhumutapa Building in the centre of town, but an armoured vehicle and armed soldiers are camped outside the offices. Reuters

You might also like More from author

  • let’s hope he will resign

    • I don’t believe that. But wants to divide the members. For his own benefit.

  • let’s hope he will resign

  • viva Gushungo viva president RG the most inteligend of all africa presidences. i know kana vari Gushungo sororai henyu regai muone bhora ririkurongwa na bab vaChatunga, alongside Docter Amai

  • if they dont attend replace them with MDC-T MPS

  • Hokoyo mese naMujuru

  • Meetn fr wat?nonsense jus go

  • Who is going to attend

  • They must not go because they will all be suspended until further notice

  • If they dont attend in preference of parliament he can fire them all and who remains in gvt. G40. A game of legal chapters. Check mate!

    • can he fire sm1 whose not in his party like can he fire a mdc member of parlament?

    • True but he won’t be allowed to tell the world that he has fired cabinet . But he is definitely throwing in spanners this guy .

    • He will use same channel we have been made to know of his intentions. Tyt game.

  • Thatshisiwe Ndlovu bayabe besithini😂😂

  • U guys must be joking…if this guy dnt wana leave wif respect why giv him respect..throw the son of bitch into the mob

  • We dont care anymore,what ever happens is fine we will vote mugabe out in nrxt year elections.

  • Mugabe mu guy manje hantie akati wekwangu huyai kumashure kwangu uku

  • They should abscond

  • Which cabinet?? Your guys are all under house arrest.

  • Vamugabe woye -woye,pasi ne coup lite kkkkkk

  • Why go there when you have fired him you should defy that call ,since you no longer recognized him as your leader

  • So he will dissolve parliament and all ends up in futility. The generals better own up to their coup. They should not hide behind the coup for their selfish agenda. At the end of it all its the ordinary Zimbabwean to face the brunt

    • Speech yekuDesolve Parliament anoitorepi uye into typiwa naani mface wangu.Vhurai madziso ago.kasi mune mabori kkkk

    • He is still the president lest you forget. I am afraid but that is his last card. No Parliament no impeachment.

    • he tryng to destroy zanu pf b4 he resign

    • And how will the ministers access him since he is under arrest. It’s all chaos. He will dissolve it on Facebook live. Then the army will unleash the population unto him to sort out their differences. Terrible death and destruction.

    • He has no power to dissolve parliament unilaterally.

    • You must be a fool if you believe that Chiwenga is a democrat

    • You must be a fool if you believe that Chiwenga is a democrat

  • So he still holds power nhai

  • Its jas lyk those election results again
    ..results afta 3 months.we don’t know what on earth is happening..only new words like impeachment..rerun..sovereignty…cyber..Posa ..treason…iwe neni time basa

  • We need Mugabes head now end of story

  • MaMeetings have kuwandisa aya.mdhra ajaire kunzwe maSireen emotor cade.hapana zvimwe kkkkkk Batai Munhu by Sulumani

  • Simply allow the old man to go for his cabinet meeting….then no minister pitches up and chaunga chekumbare will be waiting for the dear leader outside the cabinet meeting venue….you know what then happens…then its game over

  • Ava kutijairira manje

  • Mgabe is the only man with big balls

  • Check mate!

  • Who’s cabinet u nolonger involved better pack yo belongings from our property

  • They should not go

  • he is trying to avoid impeachment

  • Attending the meeting is tantamount to betrayal of the struggle

  • Wednesday in the street straight to his house

  • Vanhu piano kana zvinhu zvichiitika vhurai meso nenjere kwete kungohumana.this issue haasi mahumbwe.of coz frm Civilian point of view mapenzi ari right pakuhumana kwavo.Samson akachiona kkkkk

  • Kikiki kamudhara aka so

  • There is stil no news here

  • Is this what the law means to Sadc and organisation if 13millons Zimbabweans doesnt want the president does it still go against them and besides who will he rule, i just say to everyone of lets have balls and declare war against this evil dictictator now its high time we take off his head!!

    • rega tione since zvichifambira nebumbiro , i dont think if president speak with his mouth like what we was expexted last night mybe he write letter to resigne we shall see tomorrow kuti impeachment ichafamba sei kana akanyora resining letter kudhara we expecting speaker of parliament averenge

    • rega tione since zvichifambira nebumbiro , i dont think if president speak with his mouth like what we was expexted last night mybe he write letter to resigne we shall see tomorrow kuti impeachment ichafamba sei kana akanyora resining letter kudhara we expecting speaker of parliament averenge

  • Tit for Tat. Kufiliila munsenga apa that’s what I’m seeing here.

  • Tit for Tat. Kufiliila munsenga apa that’s what I’m seeing here.

  • Uncle Bob is a master tactician, I can forsee what the old fox intends to do, if those cabinet ministers fail to attend his meeting he will fire them all for insubordination and believe me people he has the power to do so cause they allowed him to be the one centre of power. With the ministers fired there is no impeachment there after he can choose his new cabinet this is just a show of power. I for one like this situation cause he will go into next year elections with his party at a record low and this gives us the opposition a chance to win and he will gracefully concede defeat to SAVE TSVANGIRAI now thats a true change of government and freedom for the masses. I saw the generals saluting him last night and I’m sure behind closed doors Chiwenga and his crew had a deal with the old man that’s why the troops have retreated

    • I like your thinking very true if they dont peach at his meeting they are all fired as u said then
      …………….

    • His back against the wall and the beauty about it his own want him out . If your theory is right then he truly is cunning wants to destroy the whole ship . But unfortunately he has no power even if he dissolves cabinet no one will even know about it

    • Wat we shd know is tt he is still the President

  • Uncle Bob is a master tactician, I can forsee what the old fox intends to do, if those cabinet ministers fail to attend his meeting he will fire them all for insubordination and believe me people he has the power to do so cause they allowed him to be the one centre of power. With the ministers fired there is no impeachment there after he can choose his new cabinet this is just a show of power. I for one like this situation cause he will go into next year elections with his party at a record low and this gives us the opposition a chance to win and he will gracefully concede defeat to SAVE TSVANGIRAI now thats a true change of government and freedom for the masses. I saw the generals saluting him last night and I’m sure behind closed doors Chiwenga and his crew had a deal with the old man that’s why the troops have retreated

    • I like your thinking very true if they dont peach at his meeting they are all fired as u said then
      …………….

  • Don’t play with Grandpa he always one step ahead on his plans

  • Don’t play with Grandpa he always one step ahead on his plans

  • He can’t fire an mp, but can fire a minister I think

  • He can’t fire an mp, but can fire a minister I think

  • Let this fool be impeached,ministers should just ignore him,many people have suffered at his hand

  • Let this fool be impeached,ministers should just ignore him,many people have suffered at his hand

  • ko general vaibvisirei bepa?

  • ko general vaibvisirei bepa?

  • Dont play with President Mugabe amana so many ways

  • Dont play with President Mugabe amana so many ways

  • The cabinet ministers will go quickly kuna mudhara to apologise !! Vana Chiwenga vaenda kubasa kwavo kwasarira vaya vakati pasi naRGM!!

  • The cabinet ministers will go quickly kuna mudhara to apologise !! Vana Chiwenga vaenda kubasa kwavo kwasarira vaya vakati pasi naRGM!!

  • Robert MacGyver Mugabe

  • Robert MacGyver Mugabe

  • if they dont snub this meeting then my suspicion stand.this is a dtage managed and well crafted coup

  • if they dont snub this meeting then my suspicion stand.this is a dtage managed and well crafted coup

  • True but he won’t be allowed to tell the world that he has fired cabinet . But he is definitely throwing in spanners this guy .

  • Let them drop him at Market Square for a handshake with people.

  • m sure Bob doesnt knw tht he is fired frm the party

  • Cercus

  • Seems he has finaly decided to resign before the seemimgly obvious impeachment development 2moro!

  • Ministers shld abscond cabinet session

  • Just kill him .you guys are becoming cowards.why did you start it if you can’t finish it

  • On them control them mudhara,vanhu vacho havana njere izvozvi varikushaya yekutamba nekuti havana plan B tirikungoona confusion yega yega

  • Cabinet kkkkk if they appear kutosungwa ipapo

  • A prisoner calling for his cabinet meeting! if Chiwenga accepts this for sure you are a dead man and your officers, don’t accept this otherwise I feel sorry for you military guys because Bob will resurrect and eat you arrive

  • Does the law allows him after he was dismissed as the party leader.

  • Mwana wa Bona akakwana here uyu?

  • Kkkkkk

  • Kkkkkkkkkk are the likes of Chinamasa, Kashiri, Obert, Mbengegwi,Sthembiso etc attending this meeting after publicly denouncing him??? This is the moment of TRUTH. You see,,all the people mentioned above are big crooks. They are the ones who were advocating for Grace to take over from Emerson. All these Zanu Pf thieves must be fired and jailed. Zimbabwe needs a better team to take us to another level.

error: Content is protected !!