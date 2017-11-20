Jonathan Moyo’s Twitter account hacked says family member

A relative of Zimbabwean minister Jonathan Moyo, purged from the ruling ZANU-PF party along with President Robert Mugabe, said on Monday that a tweet on his Twitter handle earlier saying that he was outside of the country was the work of a hacker.

“While he remains safe, he is not the one who posted that,” the family member told Reuters, adding that Moyo remained in Zimbabwe. The tweet was subsequently deleted.

The tweet itself said: “In these difficult and trying times that have been thrust upon our country, I wish to advise concerned family and friends that I’m relatively fine outside the country as are ministers (Saviour) Kasukuwere, (Patrick) Zhuwao, (Makhosini) Hlongwane, (Paddy) Zhanda, plus at least 50 others who include MPs and Zanu PF officials!” Moyo said. Staff Reporter/ Reuters