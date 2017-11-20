Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Jonathan Moyo says he is safe outside #Zimbabwe… but tweet promptly deleted

Zimbabwe’s Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo, one of a number of officials purged from the ruling ZANU-PF party along with President Robert Mugabe, said on Monday he and at least 50 other senior party officials were “outside of the country.”

“In these difficult and trying times that have been thrust upon our country, I wish to advise concerned family and friends that I’m relatively fine outside the country as are ministers (Saviour) Kasukuwere, (Patrick) Zhuwao, (Makhosini) Hlongwane, (Paddy) Zhanda, plus at least 50 others who include MPs and Zanu PF officials!” Moyo said.

Moyo made the comments on his Twitter handle, but the tweet was subsequently deleted. Moyo is one of many ZANU-PF members targeted by the ruling party in the wake of a military coup. Reuters

