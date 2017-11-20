Ex-Zambian leader Kaunda sent to convince Mugabe to go – Reuters source

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Zambian President Edgar Lungu has sent former president Kenneth Kaunda to Harare to try to convince President Robert Mugabe to step down in a “dignified exit” after the military seized power last week.

The ruling party removed Mugabe as ZANU-PF president and first secretary on Sunday and lawmakers from the ruling party were due to meet at the party headquarters on Monday to discuss impeaching the 93-year-old leader.

“Dr Kaunda used the presidential jet and has already arrived in Harare,” a senior government source told Reuters. Kaunda is also 93 years old. Reuters

  • Kaunda dont go there due to influence Bob we wll fuck ur Ass

  • Let me bring the results before they are out
    Ex-Zambia leader Kaunda [0] Mugabe [3] and no one is gonna beat Mugabe!!!

  • Good move baLungu

  • now you are talking

  • The Generals know better than Kaunda

  • We thank God, we pray he’ll take his advise

  • yes that’s the right person that can tell him how awesome retirement is,

  • If it was kamuzu banda

  • At least not lamasimba ebesesiwezwa kuthiwa uyothumela amasotsha

  • hatinei nazvo we know the president of our life cde RG is remaining in office and leader of our sovereinity and state of republic zimbabwe. His Eccelence is commandar in chief and Docter Amai Grace our genaral secretary for woman fares. no one can remove president only election can removing not coup by america and britein to make rejime change agenta. youthes of zimbabwe we love Docter Amai for love and people at heart. Docter Amai Grace is only nice woman kind giving poor people blangates, shoes and dreses to sufaring poor children with parents die with aids. Why removing within force metter not election!

  • 2021 Mugabe will be sent by Mnangagwa,kkkkk!

  • Gud

  • Uuuuuuuuum good work. Lungu has wake up, he was dreaming and announcing he will sent troops, now that he has wake up and bathed his face he sees reality. Mugabe must go. I did #DNA test for Mugabe his DNA has nothing like advise in it now I can see why he failed for the past 37years he was just doing the opposite of all his advisors. #Lungu you are wasting bus fare lets #Parlly deal with this bastard.

  • You are wasting your time.This guy is so arrogant that he needs a red hot sword in his a*s.Only that will teach him the right path.

  • Hezvo ko zvaaimbonzi atumira asoja kununura bob nhasi dzadzimwe news

  • How can a senior politician be sent by a small boy?I means they are sending adamant people and unqualified people to the crisis of Zimbabwe.If the world doesn’t have better people to our issue,why can’t leave us alone?This can fuel our crisis to uncontrollable levels!

  • Thats a trick that man edgar lungu doesnt want Gushas to go …

  • Ah

  • That statement is a gud lie. Pre Edgar Lungu cant do that, Mugabe and Lungu are gud friend and one must understand that Mugabe is the inspire Lungu. Our big man KAUNDA did that out of his on will.

  • Good lucky Kaunda….isu takapinda mustreet zvikaramba but imbouyaiwo muzame

  • Sounds much better than before

  • No need to convince this nincompoop soldiers do your work you know it

  • Zambia on our side….this is good

  • Kaunda is a true hero of his time.He resigned from power when his time was over.For people to call him small boy envoy to Mugabe is an insult.

  • Kaunda will assuredly run out of facts.

  • Good move

  • Kaunda can remind Uncle Bob what happened to Hastings Bandai.

  • Your happiness is our happiness too as Zambians.. Let the will of the people be done. 😚😎

  • Game of old fox him n museven only 2 people who will convince bob coz thr mate’s let’s just hope bob will take old man’s advice coz that what use to happen to gadafi head of states triad but was stubborn to take advice…. kk do your part if he give you deff hear come back

  • Ko zvamaimbonzi maiti mode kutumira masoldier enyu wani kuti amuchengetedze against ake

  • K.K

  • Amanga sizofa stru

