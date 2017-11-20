Chidzambwa warns Hwange

ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa has had to deal with a poor run in recent matches, after losing to Black Rhinos yesterday, but he has warned relegation-threatened Hwange not expect any favours when they meet in the last game of the Castle Lager Premiership this week.

With four teams being relegated at the end of the season Hwange, who are fifth from the bottom, need to win the match to avoid the axe.

But, speaking after their 0-1 defeat to Black Rhinos at Morris Depot, Chidzambwa said they will be out to finish on a high note by winning at home.

“I think we have gone for about 10 games without a win, which is not good for any team,’’ said Chidzambwa.

“I think we have to try and put our act together because we have been trying to win in so many games but failing and it’s not good for the team.

“So we have to try and win the game against Hwange at all cost.

“We will work hard this week and try and win the game against Hwange.

“We approach each and every game the same way, to try and win three points and the game against Hwange is not an exception, we also want to win a game in front of our supporters.”

Chidzambwa blamed yesterday’s defeat on their failure to convert the chances they got.

“We played very well, especially in the first half, and we created many scoring chances, we could have easily gone into the half time leading 3-0.

“Second half, we created a few chances but we conceded a very easy goal in injury time and I mean, it happens in football,” said Chidzambwa.

Rhinos got their goal through Benjamin Marere in time added on to collect maximum points and coach Stanford “Stix’’ M’tizwa” said they were now aiming to finish in the top eight.

“We played very well, of course ZPC is a very good team, coached by an experienced and a good coach but we managed to be victors in this game, I am happy with the performance by my boys.

“We want to try and end in top six or top eight, that’s our aim,” said M’tizwa.

Meanwhile, Chidzambwa will lead the Warriors at the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup where they will face South Sudan, Uganda, Burundi and Ethiopia in their group matches. The Herald