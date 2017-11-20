Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Arrogant Mugabe disregards Zanu PF

By Fungi Kwaramba

President Robert Mugabe stuck to his old, tired script yesterday evening, telling a nation anticipating his exit that he is going nowhere.

Robert Mugabe refused to resign in his speech live on ZBC TV
In a televised address, beamed live on national television, Mugabe noted the fast-paced events of the past few days, including internal processes activated by his Zanu PF party to get him out of office, but gave no hint that he was considering vacating the high pressure job anytime soon.

Even though his party had taken the decision to recall him a few hours earlier, replacing the 93-year-old nationalist with Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe declared he will preside over the ruling party’s congress due in two weeks, ignoring the fact that he is no longer the leader of Zanu PF.

The nation had been made to wait for his address that had been scheduled to be aired before prime time news at 8pm on State television, but after nearly two hours of waiting, the ZTV crew later beamed a downcast Mugabe, in the presence of security chiefs, ready to go live with his address.

What followed disappointed viewers who had been made to believe that the address was Mugabe’s last as president.

Mugabe, who spoke incoherently, constantly shuffling papers, said he still has a role to play in Zanu PF and had heeded the military decisions to end the bitter factional squabbles in his party.

He said Zimbabweans, who demonstrated against his unpopular rule in their tens of thousands in Harare and Bulawayo on Saturday, are peaceful and pleaded for engagement to “resolve our differences”.

“The congress is due in a few weeks from now and I will preside over it, it must not be predetermined by any act calculated to undermine it or to compromise it. I am aware that many developments have been taking place in the party and by individuals in the name of the party, given the failings of the party….however, we cannot be guided by bitterness and revengefulness, which would not makes us any better… Zimbabweans,” he said.

In a speech typifying his long reign, Mugabe preached reconciliation and a promise to address the issues raised by the Zimbabwe military, led by General Constantino Chiwenga.

“We must learn to forget and resolve our issues in a comradely Zimbabwean way, I am confident that from tonight that our nation will get focussed as we put shoulder to the wheel,” said Mugabe.

There has been growing calls for Mugabe to retire with the Zanu PF central committee earlier yesterday giving him an ultimatum to resign before today midday or risk an impeachment.

The army took over control last week and arrested several Zanu PF officials from the Generation 40 faction.

Mugabe said the intervention by the military was motivated by “a deep patriotic concern for the stability of the nation.

“The operation that I have alluded to does not amount to a threat to our well cherished constitutional order nor does it threaten my position as the head of State and government, not even as commander-in-chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces,” he said.

He said corrective steps were being taken to restore normalcy in the party that has been rocked by factionalism for decades.

Mugabe acknowledged that the infighting in Zanu PF has almost rendered government operations dysfunctional but “all this now had been stopped as we inaugurate a new work culture, which will show our strong sense of purpose to turn around the fortunes of our economy”.

Unfazed by the protests, Mugabe said his government will now pursue policies designed to extricate Zimbabweans from the present economic quagmire.

Responding to the concerns that were raised by the military generals, Mugabe also assuaged his commanders as he promised to give in to demands of war veterans who have been at the forefront of pushing for his ouster.

Mugabe said he acknowledged the concerns raised by the generals concerning the party which they said had been hijacked by “criminal elements”.

“I am aware that as a party of the liberation struggle, Zanu PF has over the years written procedures that guide operations of all its organ and personnel…the current criticism raised again by the command element has arisen from a well founded perception that the party was failing in its procedures,” he said.

The country’s service chiefs, among them Chiwenga, Air Force commander Perrance Shiri, police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri, Zimbabwe National Army commander Phillip Sibanda and commissioner of prisons, Paradzai Zimondi attended yesterday’s high stakes meeting.

Also present was Justice minister Happyton Bonyongwe, who until recently was the director-general of the country’s secret service. Daily News

  • Show them how powerful you are my President you are the best among the best when it comes to do your own things!!!

    • Really?

    • Hep!!!

    • He doesn’t own zimbabwe and his family .He want to rule whoo??? Zimbabweans doesn’t need him full stop is it by force .Are we not the once who gave him authority to rule and now we are saying we a tired wats the big deal .

    • But he is the one who is ruling whether you like it or not!!!

    • He is not ruling. He is under house arrest. He dont even know what is going on. Tday parliament will use its powers to impeach the old man and his power as President will be removed.. then the chief justice will name a new government leader by Mnangagwa. Mugabe is now history.

    • He’s rulling kak he ddnt do anything for pple except looting of farms and giving them to his individuals including his bitchie wife he only used what was left by Smith and he ddnt created his own until now the Zimbabwe is go to graves with him its all pussy

  • So he owns Zim

  • Vari kutamba nepfungwa dzevanhu vese zvavo

  • This guy was intelligent and outright the best for Zimbabwe if you look at his speech in the 1980 against the Simth regime he is the one who had all boldness but now he is old l think he is irrelevant for our nation he cant do much to help Zim the way it is now but honest he was hero come on RG just give up

  • He has been overtaken by current events … the Military wsnt to show the world that everything with Mugabe is alright….but behind the scenes…Mugabe is now useless like waste.

  • Pple shld no feel sympathy for Mugabe coz that madala wll be arrogant till he dies,,,’ He needs to be skinned alive

  • Shameless man

  • l learnt something from Mugabe speech and actions after delivery his speech. HE WAS FOLOWING ODERS, bt l don knw who’s orders

