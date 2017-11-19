Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

#Zimbabwe war vets threaten to unleash crowds on #Mugabe if he refuses to step down

154,368 25

By MacDonald Dzirutwe and Joe Brock | Reuters |

The leader of Zimbabwe’s powerful liberation war veterans threatened on Sunday to unleash the mob against 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe if he continued to refuse to step down after a military seizure of power.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, to celebrate the expected fall of President Robert Mugabe.
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, to celebrate the expected fall of President Robert Mugabe.

Asked what would happen if Mugabe failed to yield to pressure to go, Chris Mutsvangwa told reporters: “We will bring back the crowds and they will do their business”. 

Zimbabwe’s ruling party will dismiss Mugabe as its leader on Sunday to force him to call an end to his 37 years in power peacefully following a de facto military coup, the head of the liberation war veterans said.

Speaking to Reuters as he walked into an extraordinary meeting of ZANU-PF’s central committee, Chris Mutsvangwa said Mugabe was running out of time to negotiate his departure and should leave the country while he could.

“We are going all the way,” Mutsvangwa said. “He’s trying to bargain for a dignified exit.”

He followed up with threat to call for street protests if Mugabe refused to go, telling reporters: “We will bring back the crowds and they will do their business.”

Mutsvangwa, who has spearheaded a campaign over the last 18 months to remove the only leader Zimbabwe has known, said ZANU-PF would also dismiss Mugabe’s wife Grace as head of its Women’s League and reinstate ousted vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The former state security chief, known as “The Crocodile”, is thought to be in line to head an interim post-Mugabe unity government that will focus on rebuilding ties with the outside world and stabilising an economy in freefall.

State television said late on Friday that Mugabe, who has so far resisted pressure to quit, would meet military commanders who seized power in a de facto coup four days ago, along with a Catholic priest who has been mediating between the two sides.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of Harare, singing, dancing and hugging soldiers in an outpouring of elation at Mugabe’s expected overthrow.

His stunning downfall in just four days is likely to send shockwaves across Africa, where a number of entrenched strongmen, from Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni to Democratic Republic of Congo’s Joseph Kabila, are facing mounting pressure to quit.

SUPPORT EVAPORATING

Men, women and children ran alongside the armoured cars and troops who stepped in this week to oust the man who has ruled since independence from Britain in 1980.

Under house arrest in his lavish ‘Blue Roof’ compound, Mugabe has refused to stand down even as he has watched his support from party, security services and people evaporate in less than three days.

His nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, told Reuters Mugabe and his wife were “ready to die for what is correct” rather than step down in order to legitimise what he described as a coup.

But on Harare’s streets, few seemed to care about the legal niceties as they heralded a “second liberation” for the former British colony and spoke of their dreams for political and economic change after two decades of deepening repression and hardship.

“These are tears of joy,” said Frank Mutsindikwa, 34, holding aloft the Zimbabwean flag. “I’ve been waiting all my life for this day. Free at last. We are free at last.”

The huge crowds in Harare have given a quasi-democratic veneer to the army’s intervention, backing its assertion that it is merely effecting a constitutional transfer of power, rather than a plain coup, which would entail a diplomatic backlash.

Despite the euphoria, some Mugabe opponents are uneasy about the prominent role played by the military, and fear Zimbabwe might be swapping one army-backed autocrat with another, rather than allowing the people to choose their next leader.

“The real danger of the current situation is that having got their new preferred candidate into State House, the military will want to keep him or her there, no matter what the electorate wills,” former education minister David Coltart said.

The United States, a long-time Mugabe critic, said it was looking forward to a new era in Zimbabwe, while President Ian Khama of neighbouring Botswana said Mugabe had no diplomatic support in the region and should resign at once.

You might also like More from author

  • Kkkkk anokwadzwa

  • Thumbs up zimbabweans love u all am from zambia

  • Handei taneta

  • Anoitwa kanyama kanyama nevanhu

  • they do not own the crowds…

  • The meeting is said to b underway a u covering it live?

  • Zvwagara imbwa ino hukura ayirume makwara evanu

  • mmmmmm hapana chabuda apa

  • Imwi imwi

  • Tipeyi munhu kkkk

  • IT’S REALLY SAD, PLEASE READ WHAT HE WROTE ON HIS EXIT. 😡😡

    President Robert Mugabe appealing to black Zimbabwean citizens…..

    You Will Appreciate Me More When I Am Gone
    My fellow Zimbabweans, I am writing this letter and hope that all of you will read it and share it.
    My days on this earth are numbered, But I know that once I am gone, You and your children will never forget about me.
    I want you to understand that the reason I have stayed long in power, 36 years on, Is because I want to empower all of you my fellow black Zimbabweans, No other president in the entire continent of Africa has done what I have done for you, But you continue to take me for granted.
    Do you know that in the whole of Africa, Zimbabweans are the only blacks who own their land? We are the only blacks who own and run means of production, We own our own companies and our own land, That is the true meaning of independence. Political and economic independence. I have fought tooth and nail my entire political life to ensure that all of you have both political and economic independence, I don’t hate white people, No, Not at all. What I hate is their thinking that they are better than us, That they can just come to our country and take our resources and our land, And tell us what to do, To that I say no, Today, I am happy that almost all the land is in black hands.
    It’s up to you to use the education I gave you to develop the land so it is productive so you can feed yourself, One thing I am proud of is that I worked hard to ensure our natural resources and our land was given back to its rightful OWNERS: You the black people of Zimbabwe.
    Go to other countries in Africa, Right here just across Limpopo, In South Africa, Mandela sold out and gave all the land and economy to the whites, The blacks in South Africa will be slaves to white South Africans forever, As long as land is not in the hands of its rightful owners, The Africans, The black man will continue to suffer in his own land.
    The real weal

    • No no no we r just tired of being th purest country instead of bein th bread basket tht we used to be

    • Who cares when he doesn’t have us at heart?Not everyone owns a farm.so go and rest.

    • True but your mistake was Grace dear President

  • Hapana hapana thats correct wr will funish the job.

  • Looking foward.

  • Thank you Military, but dont impose someone to lead us as a President, but let the Family of Zimbawe elect their Leader in a free and fair Elections, Mugabe is done and dusted aenda uyo, hapasisina zvapera

  • Pppppppppppppp

  • war vets must not unleash the innocent mob on Mugabe , they must lead by example, the innocent mob has been protesting all these years but they have been protecting Mugabe

    • These war vets must stop this violent talk of theirs. Their time has expired to be talking in aggression… The ppl want to do this peaceful….. Stop it War vets or better go do it yourselves…..

  • Cde dont fall for that trap thats what G40 wants diplomacy is key so far

  • Yes mob justice is the only way just to rough old Bob and his pretty wife but no beating him up no,but just rough him up and turn his house upside down and maybe a few hard painful slaps for Grace …

  • Mob yeyi , ngavarwe ivo hanti you are the war vets. Basa rekushandisa vanhu. These are the very guys who brought the nation to its knees with their demands for monetary rewards. Useless people/leeches

  • Last resort is that one only jezebel was eaten by dogs whats special about that bitch give to dogs.

  • Mugabe has been removed as leader of Zanu PF, as of now he’s just like any 93-year-old grandpa

error: Content is protected !!