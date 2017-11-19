Tsvangirai “baffled” by #Mugabe decision to stay

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said he was “baffled” by President Robert Mugabe’s address to the nation on Sunday when the veteran leader defied widespread expectations that he would resign.

“I am baffled. It’s not just me, it’s the whole nation. He’s playing a game. He has let the whole nation down,” Tsvangirai told Reuters.

Mugabe improbably clung to power on Sunday night during a rambling speech in the capital Harare.

Reading from a prepared script which he stumbled over several times, the 93-year-old dictator announced a party conference to take place in the coming weeks and said he would be presiding over it.

Mugabe promised to resolve internal conflicts within his Zanu PF party and called for national unity and security, but gave absolutely no hint of his much-anticipated resignation.

Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa subsequently said plans for Mugabe’s impeachment will move ahead on Monday after he was given until midday to step down. Reuters/Daily Mail