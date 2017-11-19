Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Tsvangirai “baffled” by #Mugabe decision to stay

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said he was “baffled” by President Robert Mugabe’s address to the nation on Sunday when the veteran leader defied widespread expectations that he would resign.

Opposition MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai (Picture by NewsDay)
“I am baffled. It’s not just me, it’s the whole nation. He’s playing a game. He has let the whole nation down,” Tsvangirai told Reuters. 

Mugabe improbably clung to power on Sunday night during a rambling speech in the capital Harare.

Reading from a prepared script which he stumbled over several times, the 93-year-old dictator announced a party conference to take place in the coming weeks and said he would be presiding over it.

Mugabe promised to resolve internal conflicts within his Zanu PF party and called for national unity and security, but gave absolutely no hint of his much-anticipated resignation. 

Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa subsequently said plans for Mugabe’s impeachment will move ahead on Monday after he was given until midday to step down. Reuters/Daily Mail

  • Read between the lines, its a ploy. Chiwenga will be VP to ED in December

  • People. Don’t panic. Mugabe is no longer First Secretary & President of ZANU-PF. He cannot talk authoritatively for the Party anymore. It was never expected that he would resign tonight. It is not part of his DNA. For him it’s a fight with ED. The people’s voice means nothing. However, most importantly, legally, are aspects of his speech that effectively confirmed, by him, that there was no coup by whatever name in Zimbabwe by the army and that their actions had been lawful and justified to date. He gave the reasons for this. SADC, AU and the UN and international community at large can therefore not intervene at this stage. This was important as was yesterday’s march as it demonstrated that the ultimate arbiters of our Constitution were in agreement with the actions of the army.
    More pertinently, Mugabe has been ordered by his Party to resign by twelve noon tomorrow. If he does not it is clear that Parliament will move to impeach him. My reading of the Constitution leads me to the conclusion that such impeachment can be effected within a day.
    Why: the motion to impeach requires only half of Parliament to adopt. After adoption, a nine member committee is appointed to look into the question of impeachment etc; which report is then presented for debate in Parliament with a recommendation. If the recommendation is to remove Mugabe, a 2/3rds majority is required to approve of the recommendation.
    It is patently obvious that this is what will happen tomorrow.
    In my view, Mugabe will be removed by Parliament by midnight tomorrow and latest, Tuesday.
    Mugabe himself knows this, hence his defiant last statement to the nation. It is in fact better that he didn’t resign. He, or his descendants, would have claimed duress etc in future.
    As ED said in his statement: he will be removed by the WILL of the people. The legal manifestation of that WILL is Parliament.
    Bob is finished and gone. The nations must not panic. It’s a process. A legal one. Let it run its course. Mugabe was preventing that process from happening. That’s why the army stepped in. To all for that process to happen without an aging President being influenced by the ‘criminals’ around him.
    Relax. (And excuse the typos, there is a fair amount of whisky involved here).

    *copied without edit from a lawyer friend*

  • Haiwawo vakafanana

  • Ok. Well read

  • Tsvangirai is a fool. Why does he want him to resign? Why cant he step down from mdc?

    • yu still fighting in mugabe’s corner? wakasara

    • Mdc is not rulling party or President . He has every right to question Mugabes refusal to resign.YOU are a moron

    • Isaac Nabasi on top of that Chris is Ndebele.What is he benefiting from Mugabe.Even the Shonas have deserted him.

    • We don’t want Mugabe

    • Isaac Nabasi No fight is going on

  • RGM made mince meat of the Generals. Can he make mince out of steel. Let’s wait and see.

  • Save musazvityire izvi kana iwewo futi uchatorambirapo sakuleee

  • Tsvangirai ngamtshela kahlale esibhedlela asile

  • Kule varamba kumhara

  • Can’t register to vote, they are all the same. Joburg bound

  • Ndobvisa picture ya general paprofile

  • you should be happy considering Chinamasa statements

  • Iwe mdara ziva zvekurwara nekubvisa ma sunctions awakati yisira tika mama nenzara. (Pamangoti tsvwangirai ndabva ndati ptuuu dodi)

  • After what Chinamasa said Tsvangirai should be happy. But as usual Tsvangison isn’t smart

  • VERY GOOD LET THEM STAY WITH MUGABE, COME ELECTION, ZANU WILL BE FIGHTING FOR WHO WILL BE President

  • Useless oppsotion busy watching instead of stealing away the show

  • Iwe nyarara wakambonyengwa naMugabe ukamwiwa ukasara usina chinhu nyarara panotaura General naGarwe waimbovep uchijutwa shiiiii keep quite and write corrections.

  • Morgan you also want to go Chamisa is good candidate please mface wangu handover fast

  • Its a play. Its Chiwenga campaigning. Unfortunately MDC and all opposition helped them achieve the goal. Come congress in a few weeks, ED=President and 1st Secretary; Chiwenga=VP & 2nd secretary; perhaps Kembo Mahadi another VP (from ZAPU) they they go into 2018 elections like that. MDC will be thrushed in free and fair elections, and wait for 2023! Game over

  • Save pamakapinda mumubatanidzwa wemapato takaona kushanduka kwezvinhu pamakangobuda mmmmm akava masvanhikongonya itai kuti mudzoke mupfuure zvamakaita paya.I stand with u Save makambozviita saka munokwanisa kuzviita zvekare

  • all parties must do an overhaul . we want new leaders . Zanu PF so far is the only party that has managed to do so . Tsvangirai has been at thr helm of his party for 17yrs now. what does the MDC constitution say

  • as much as we want change , Tsvangirai is not change , he has been a leader for MDC for 17yrs now . Teurai ropa has just switched goal posts . We want real change not recycled leaders . Parties should start treating the electorate seriously . I for I , will go through all parties’ manifestos to see

  • to see which one makes sense . its time African politics evolve .

  • saka vanhu vadzinga bobo kuZanu ifake chete chivenga arikuziya maths dzke boys ndozvamakaita paya pakaenda kuUZ mukati hapana nyaya wat wat but word coup harisi kudiva nachivenga kunyange hazvo zviri izvo zvirikuitwa iye arikuda kuita as if zvese zvirinormal

