#Mugabe stuns #Zimbabwe by failing to quit in televised address after party fires him

By Cris Chinaka, MacDonald Dzirutwe and Joe Brock | Reuters |

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Sunday defied his own ZANU-PF party and hundreds of thousands of protesters demanding his resignation by pledging in a television address to preside over the party’s next congress in December.

Street celebrations which had broken out as news that Mugabe might resign spread quickly dissipated when it became clear that he did not intend to give up his grip on power

Two sources – one a senior member of the government, the other familiar with talks with leaders of the military – had told Reuters Mugabe would use the address to announce his resignation after ZANU-PF earlier sacked him as its leader in a step precipitated by an army takeover four days earlier.

But in the speech from his official residence, sitting alongside a row of generals, Mugabe acknowledged criticisms from ZANU-PF, the military and the public, but made no mention of his own position, instead pledging to preside over the ZANU-PF congress scheduled for next month.

ZANU-PF had given the 93-year-old, who led his country to indepndence in 1980, less than 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment, an attempt to secure a peaceful end to his tenure after a de facto military coup.

The leader of Zimbabwe’s liberation war veterans said plans to impeach Mugabe would now go ahead.

Chris Mutsvangwa, who has been leading a campaign to oust Mugabe, told Reuters in a text message moments after Mugabe finished his speech that people would take to the streets of Harare on Wednesday.

ZANU-PF’s central committee had earlier named Emmerson Mnangagwa as its new leader. It was Mugabe’s sacking of Mnangagwa as his vice-president, to pave the way for his wife Grace to succeed him, that triggered the army’s intervention.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands took to the streets of the capital Harare to celebrate Mugabe’s downfall and hail a new era for their country.

  • yaaah lumuntu ulenkani sibili

  • but why he said wrong speach at the end?

  • Is he allowed to resign.on national tv or the speaker of parliament is supposed to announce

    • impeachment i think it’s just like being fired , no need to resign just go, he will fight his party position outside govt, but who takes over govt ? Speaker of parliament maybe

    • Paaverenga speech chiwenga removed some pages i think they are the ones to.be read by the speaker of parliament

    • Taku, u a right actually ndaona sekunge mudhara asara nema papers asina kuverengwa ndopaazoti paya the speech was long, something was jus fishy

    • The speaker of the house of assembly is the who announce

  • People. Don’t panic. Mugabe is no longer First Secretary & President of ZANU-PF. He cannot talk authoritatively for the Party anymore. It was never expected that he would resign tonight. It is not part of his DNA. For him it’s a fight with ED. The people’s voice means nothing. However, most importantly, legally, are aspects of his speech that effectively confirmed, by him, that there was no coup by whatever name in Zimbabwe by the army and that their actions had been lawful and justified to date. He gave the reasons for this. SADC, AU and the UN and international community at large can therefore not intervene at this stage. This was important as was yesterday’s march as it demonstrated that the ultimate arbiters of our Constitution were in agreement with the actions of the army.
    More pertinently, Mugabe has been ordered by his Party to resign by twelve noon tomorrow. If he does not it is clear that Parliament will move to impeach him. My reading of the Constitution leads me to the conclusion that such impeachment can be effected within a day.
    Why: the motion to impeach requires only half of Parliament to adopt. After adoption, a nine member committee is appointed to look into the question of impeachment etc; which report is then presented for debate in Parliament with a recommendation. If the recommendation is to remove Mugabe, a 2/3rds majority is required to approve of the recommendation.
    It is patently obvious that this is what will happen tomorrow.
    In my view, Mugabe will be removed by Parliament by midnight tomorrow and latest, Tuesday.
    Mugabe himself knows this, hence his defiant last statement to the nation. It is in fact better that he didn’t resign. He, or his descendants, would have claimed duress etc in future.
    As ED said in his statement: he will be removed by the WILL of the people. The legal manifestation of that WILL is Parliament.
    Bob is finished and gone. The nations must not panic. It’s a process. A legal one. Let it run its course. Mugabe was preventing that process from happening. That’s why the army stepped in. To all for that process to happen without an aging President being influenced by the ‘criminals’ around him.
    Relax. (And excuse the typos, there is a fair amount of whisky involved here).

    *copied without edit from a lawyer friend*

  • Kkkk just look at the peoples faces…vanhu havachada akomana

  • Mhata yake muchembere uyu

  • 96 Resignation of President or Vice-President
    (1) The President may resign his or her office by writt… https://t.co/ulP1VtXCPy

  • D aDay for Mugabe come midday tomorrow

  • He fears nothing as the army is scared of sadc. Thats y the army protect him after their unplanned coup,which I call zanu style coup.

  • iwe neni tine basa

  • Iwe neni tine basa.

    #President Robert Gabriel Mugabe

  • Mugabe holds almost all the secrets of Zanu pf, he can make or destroy it within one day. He is likely to expose the worst criminals in the lacoste side.

  • Looks like they need a crane to remove this old man from power😳

  • Ndaka garandataura kuti zvewuroi izvi zvinoda ma church emweya nana tsika mtanda hezvo goblin iya yo rambiremo

  • 😂😂😂😂😂 Innoe Taps Kativu Florence Maweni Gamue Mai Kourtney Lissa Chakazamba Amanda Murisi…honai face dzevanhu…..yaaa people are sick n tired amana

  • Pakuwachisa matsaga Bob idhara…

  • People understand this. Please read the constitution of Zimbabwe regarding the resignation of a president or vice president and then revisit that address slowly and listening attentively and notice a part at the beginning where general Chiwenda hurriedly pulls a paper off the table and places it under the chair. The Zimbabwe constitution is very clear on the resignation of a sitting president or vice president. It states that he/she shall submit the resignation to the speaker of parliament who will then make an announcement as soon as possible and most probably within 24hrs. If Mugabe had resigned in a room full of generals live on TV, that would have effectively been clear to all amd sundry that this is a coup. The statement he actually read wasq meant to sanitise the whole process and exonerate the generals from the perception from some quarters that this is a coup.

