Mugabe fired by Zanu PF… #Mnangagwa appointed new leader.. Grace expelled

Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been appointed the new Zanu PF leader after the ruling party’s Central Committee voted to dismiss 93-year-old Robert Mugabe from his position.

First Lady Grace Mugabe has been expelled from the party altogether. Despite being sacked by the party, Mugabe remains President of Zimbabwe.

The sacking of Mr Mnangagwa had prompted an extraordinary chain of events as the military intervened to block Mr Mugabe, 93, from installing his wife, Grace, in his place. Mr Mugabe is set to meet military leaders on Sunday and a motorcade has been seen leaving his private residence.

Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans had attended street protests on Saturday, demonstrating against the Mugabes. Mr Mugabe is still the president of Zimbabwe, although the Zanu PF move increases the pressure on him that has been building for days.

The head of the influential War Veterans Association, Chris Mutsvangwa, told Reuters news agency that the party was also starting the process of removing Mr Mugabe as the president of the country.

BBC correspondent Andrew Harding, at the meeting, tweeted a video of people dancing after the decision to remove Mr Mugabe was taken. He said cheering erupted as the decision was announced, although the move has yet to be formalised. Staff Reporter/BBC News