Full list of those under army custody in #Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace are currently under house arrest in Harare after the army took control in a bloodless coup this week. Nehanda Radio compiles here a full list of cabinet ministers, senior Zanu PF and state security officials who have allegedly been arrested.

House Arrest

Robert Mugabe – President

Grace Mugabe – First Lady

Kudzai Chipanga – Zanu PF Youth League leader

Ministers in custody

Ignatius Chombo – Finance Minister

Jonathan Moyo – Higher Education Minister

Saviour Kasukuwere – Local Government Minister

Paul Chimedza – Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister

State Security officials in custody

Augustine Chihuri – Police Commissioner General

Albert Ngulube – Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) deputy director

Arrested but later released

Webster Shamu – former Zanu PF political commissar and Minister

Paddy Zhanda – Deputy Minister Agriculture

Godfrey Gandawa – Deputy Higher education Minister

Wanted for questioning

Patrick Zhuwao – Public Service Minister

Walter Mzembi – Foreign Affairs Minister

We will keep updating this list….. check back later