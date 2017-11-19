Full list of those under army custody in #Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace are currently under house arrest in Harare after the army took control in a bloodless coup this week. Nehanda Radio compiles here a full list of cabinet ministers, senior Zanu PF and state security officials who have allegedly been arrested.
House Arrest
Robert Mugabe – President
Grace Mugabe – First Lady
Kudzai Chipanga – Zanu PF Youth League leader
Ministers in custody
Ignatius Chombo – Finance Minister
Jonathan Moyo – Higher Education Minister
Saviour Kasukuwere – Local Government Minister
Paul Chimedza – Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister
State Security officials in custody
Augustine Chihuri – Police Commissioner General
Albert Ngulube – Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) deputy director
Arrested but later released
Webster Shamu – former Zanu PF political commissar and Minister
Paddy Zhanda – Deputy Minister Agriculture
Godfrey Gandawa – Deputy Higher education Minister
Wanted for questioning
Patrick Zhuwao – Public Service Minister
Walter Mzembi – Foreign Affairs Minister