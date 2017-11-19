Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Full list of those under army custody in #Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace are currently under house arrest in Harare after the army took control in a bloodless coup this week. Nehanda Radio compiles here a full list of cabinet ministers, senior Zanu PF and state security officials who have allegedly been arrested.

House Arrest

Robert Mugabe – President

Grace Mugabe – First Lady

Kudzai Chipanga – Zanu PF Youth League leader

Ministers in custody

Ignatius Chombo – Finance Minister

Jonathan Moyo – Higher Education Minister

Saviour Kasukuwere – Local Government Minister

Paul Chimedza – Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister

State Security officials in custody

Augustine Chihuri – Police Commissioner General

Albert Ngulube – Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) deputy director 

Arrested but later released

Webster Shamu – former Zanu PF political commissar and Minister

Paddy Zhanda – Deputy Minister Agriculture

Godfrey Gandawa – Deputy Higher education Minister

Wanted for questioning

Patrick Zhuwao – Public Service Minister

Walter Mzembi – Foreign Affairs Minister

We will keep updating this list….. check back later

  • We have not heard of the first Born Obert Mpofu of late is he still the and Cde Supa the Mugabe is a Whiskey proclaimer.

  • Per definition that is a coup

  • Fidha Chiyangwa ‘MUNHU WESE KUNA amai’ should join that list even if he is “not in the govt”.
    Chivhayo to be picked up as well.

    These 2 are very corrupt scumbugs who also enjoyed the loot through their gushungo connections.

  • Patrick Zhuwawo….yes batai munhu #inGireVoice

  • Chiyangwa anofanira kuwanikwawo apa… Not fair arikutoti it’s not fair, he want to join vamwe vake. 😂

  • They must rot in jail those crooks

  • Ko Mukwasha waMugabe, uya wekuurayisa Sam Mutukudzi uye kupiwa basa KuAirZIM iye asi maqualifications

  • Chiyangwa he must be on the list

  • Ok thanks

  • Dokora also

  • Others who should be locked up:
    Wicknell Chivayo
    Mduduzi Mathuthu
    Patrick Zhuwao
    Walter Mzembi

  • Ko grace zvombonzi akatiza hazvicha nzwisisike

  • Fidza haawanike apa ndana tsuro kkkkk

  • Dai mati chinamasa dinha mpofu

  • Wicknell Chivayo and Mduduzi Mathuthu should be on this list!

  • obiza mpofu pliz

