Zizi naNhengure: Fall of Zimbabwe’s horned owl

By Edward Mabaya

Like most Zimbabweans, I am watching closely the evolving shift of power in the government and the ruling ZANU-PF party. Reading through my social media this week, the overall mood among Zimbabweans can be described as a mix of shock, excitement, and anxiety.

I am reminded of the Shona story of the “Owl and Drongo” (Zizi naNhegure) from our primary school textbook. In short, the story goes that one day Zizi the wise owl summoned all the birds of the forest, and in his booming voice he declared that, since he was the only bird with horns, it was fitting that he should rule over all the birds of the forest.

For many years he ruled with absolute power, and every morning all the birds brought fat worms to his nest. Tired of slaving for the ruler, the always skeptical fork-tailed drongo (Nhengure) decided one day to test how potent the owl’s horns were. With everyone watching, he dove from the sky and pecked one of the owl’s horns. And puff – the horn shattered into tiny feathers. The birds cheered the drongo’s bravery and, from then on, relegated the owl to a nocturnal bird.

There is no doubt that this is a watershed moment for Zimbabwe. As I was thinking of this story, I see great parallels in the mixed emotions expressed by my fellow Zimbabweans.

The first feeling is shock. Shock that this is all it took to dislodge Mugabe who had ruled the country with absolute control over the past 37 years. I recall the same sentiments expressed globally at the downfall of Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi.

How can such powerful people fall so quickly from absolute power without even a fight? Much like the horned owl, the greatest power that dictators hold is the sense of invincibility. Once that power is tested, people see them for who they really are – mere mortals who at some point started to believe their own propaganda.

The second feeling is excitement. Yes, Zimbabweans are celebrating the dawn of a new era. We are not sure where the country is headed but there is a sense of change in the air. Much like the slaving birds in the story, Zimbabweans are tired of seeing their country collapse while the first family lives a life of pure excess. Finally, someone has stepped in to challenge the power and we can all hope for a new chapter. Anything but the prospect of Mugabe’s wife being the new leader seems worth celebrating.

The last feeling is anxiety. No one seems to know what the next chapter might be. Will there be peace and stability? What will happen to the economy? Much like the birds in my story, we got used to the certainty of an authoritarian leader. Who will fill the power void? This anxiety will only grow stronger as this transition period drags on.

Zimbabweans have waited for a very long time for this moment. Beyond these mixed feelings, we need clear minds to rebuild Zimbabwe into a free and prosperous nation.

Edward Mabaya is Zimbabwean living in the USA. He is a 2016 Aspen Institute New Voices Fellow. Follow him on Twitter at @edmabaya.