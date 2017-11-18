Thomas Mapfumo still in the US… not made decision on going back to #Zimbabwe

Exiled musician Thomas #Mapfumo tells Nehanda Radio he has not decided to go back to #Zimbabwe yet and waiting to evaluate the unfolding situation.

The outspoken musician relocated to the United States in 2004 alleging intimidation and persecution by the Mugabe regime. But with the Zanu PF leader battling to stay in office following the military coup this past week, speculation has centred on whether Mapfumo is willing to go back to Zimbabwe.

“Like everyone else, I am still assessing the situation and have not made a decision on going back home,” Mapfumo told Nehanda Radio is an exclusive interview.