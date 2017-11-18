Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

#Mugabe won’t step down…. Grace does not want to be president – says hiding Zhuwao

524 106

By Chris Bishop | CNBC Africa |

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe’s nephew and cabinet minister, who is hiding in fear of his life in South Africa, has said the 93-year-old head of state will not step down because of the letter of the Constitution despite a military takeover and massed marches against him in Harare. He also claims Grace Mugabe has no interest in becoming president.

Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Patrick Zhuwao
Patrick Zhuwao

Patrick Zhuwao, who has been Minister of Public Services and Social Welfare, is the son of Mugabe’s sister Sabina, who died in 2010. He is said to be one of the supporters of his aunt’s bid to succeed Mugabe, although he denies this.

Zhuwao had been in Buenos Aires, Argentina, attending a conference on child labour, when the military went in. As he checked in for a flight home at OR Tambo International Airport, in Johannesburg, he took a call from his family in Harare begging him to stay put.

“They told me that my house had been vandalised and I was on a wanted list. The also informed me that a number of people had died in this illegal coup and more than 200 were in detention,” says Zhuwawo.

When will President Mugabe step down? I said, asking the question on everyone’s lips on the day as thousands marched in Harare calling from him to go.

“Because he has a mandate given to him by an electoral process. More importantly stepping down because of a coup is dangerous, it is evil we can never allow military weapons to determine democratic processes….he is not going to step down,” says Zhuwao.

“This coup is now being window dressed to look like a popular uprising.”

Zhuwao claims that military chiefs are using protesters to cover what he alleges is looting from multi-million dollar agricultural funds.

Zhuwao also claimed he was not a member of the so called G40 group of young MPs backing his aunt Grace to succeed his uncle.

“No, that is not the issue and she has no intention of being the next president. The people of Zimbabwe must choose the next president,” he says.

What about President Mugabe’s age and infirmity. When I saw him at the World Economic Forum in Durban in May he moved painfully – isn’t it time, I asked?

“One of the things in our constitution is that there must be no discrimination on race or sex or age..If you were Zimbabwean you are breaking the Constitution …What we do not want to go back to is the day of Nazi Germany when they were euthanizing old people,” he says

After 37 years in power, the last 20 presiding over a crumbling economy, surely Mugabe and his comrades had failed and should go anyway to make way for new ideas?

“You will not divert me here, I am talking about a coup,” he says.

If only Mugabe, Zhuwao and company had diverted the economy towards growth and prosperity 20 years ago there may not be tanks and protesters on the streets now.

You might also like More from author

  • We also dont want them to step down we firing them tomorrow if u can stand up for them come and try

  • Dzoka uzvitaure uri muno

  • Apa akatiza team

  • Criminal

  • You are a fugitive.

  • Time up for thugs like you. Your days are numbered. Arm of justice will get you. Zimbabwe is not your family property.

  • Mwana wenzenza

  • muripi

  • Stubborn mule antiques. These zealots are quicker than the blink of an eye to swallow their words. Ask Chipanga.

  • Mukosho

  • Idiot

  • Ngaanozvitaurira kunevamwe

  • Uyu ndiye ano deserver MoB justice manje

  • whatever bt stay out of zimba for gud

  • Go back to Zim and help your uncle,you are on the run because you are guilty.

  • F U

  • Ngaataure pamberi paChiwenga tione kana ari mukono.

  • It is too late mwana wemukwasha tsvaga pekuhwanda

  • Futsek

  • Come back to harare and tell Chivengwa in his face you coward

  • Bulshit!!!

  • Ngaataure pamberi paChiwenga tione kana ari mukono.

  • kkkkkkk vaimbotizwa vava kutizawo

  • That’s why you are hiding kuflat kwesmall house Anne Nhira. Tikuuyako

  • u stupid zhuwawo . anoenda chete mangwana chaiwo

  • Come out of that cave you are hiding in and say what you are saying. Asshole

  • Aripapi tideale naye

  • Manje uchawana Sekuru vavigwa nemabhanditi usipo

  • buda pauri tione mukomana

  • Where exactly are u in SA?? What are u hiding from??

  • MUTSVAGEI KWAANNe Nhira aka Vimbai

  • Pamhata pako Zhuwao

  • Impeachment haina zvese zvaunofunga izvi f parliament vote against him zvinenge zvatoita

  • What does the constitution say nhayiwe mzukuru wasekuru

  • Zhuwawo to hell with you, naSekuru vako, Zimbabwe can only be owned ny God, not imi vanhu vekuMalawi

  • Takamirira iwe kuzim kuno

  • Car door tea care moon

  • .ndiwe watosara tiza nehupenyu wako ZDF ikakubata wafa .old man is going down this is not a joke ,wake up and accept reality .mbudzi yemunhu

  • Criminal!

  • Come to Zimbabwe & say whatever you are saying.Why are you hiding? Come out.Zanu pf can recall & fire Mugabe if he does not resign.Period,point blank.

    • True talk is cheap we heard that before from Chipanga.

  • Dzirikuhwisa urombo. Apa dzaitirongera maGreen bomber pamaelections. He was put in the ministry of labour to reinstate magreen bomber anga amiswa kubhadhrwa naPrisca

  • Arikumba kwa Annie nhira kill that bastard

  • You Coward ! go back to Zim.and Utter that Bullshit to Chiwenga and The Zim bhoz……Manya! Now u a refugee tsaga remunhu.iCurse the day ur mother n father made love to make such Bargage like u FishAss!

  • You think you are clever …mira hako uone we are coming for you

  • Mbwa ive

  • U are zimbabwean by birth but u know exacly were u come from chokelani kumuzi achimwene other wise u are a dam man walking mazidread anetsvina tserk

  • Hey idiot little boy Zimbabwe is not your family business is for peoples of Zimbabwe not even your mother and your father are not nothing in that country accept still Zimbabwe hawu kuyanya lokhu okwenja kufuze onina

  • Dzoka kumusha. Usatitaurira zvisina basal. Zvamakadya zvakwana. Ask chipanga. They will get you there. Satan

  • Mwana we hure nxaa

  • Insane like his uncle.

  • Achatungamira Ive voga

  • Fuck this boy……infact switch him off

  • Zhuwawo is nothing ,he’s tantamount to Chipanga. Tomorrow he’ll say sorry it wasn’t me….pathetic!

  • Nyaya yako yakanaka dzoka utaure urikuno😂😂😂

  • Ngochani yemunhu ngaanyarare satan

  • Tsek wako iwe zhuwawo

  • Why r u behaving like vampires?Solely depending on other pipos BLOOD.At 93 how can he (Gushungo) control 2the interest of zimbabweans?Surely enough is enough…!this is not a kingdom.

  • Pasouth africa padhuze tokutsvaga tikakuwana jst give us your location now touyapo

  • Masoja batai munhu iyeye

  • Come to Zim mr zhuwawo

  • Go to hell you son of a b!+#h!!!!! We don’t give a hoot about your opinions!???? Your time up too!!!

  • Why hiding huya tikugadzirise mbavha

  • Kaende anotaura nyaya kune vamwe kunodiwa vanezvivindi sechake ichocho kwete kuita noise wakavanda

  • Ko Ministry of Public Service vakasiira aniko mdara avo,last weekend vaiti he z anouncing bonus dates for civil servants now he z on the run:-D:-D:-D

  • Zhuwao must go to person that’s where he belong and his old uncle. They were enjoyed our suffering.

  • Don’t worry uzobonakala kuphela LA endazula

  • Insane idiot come speak to us face to face coward

  • wausati wadya mari yekurenoveter airport wakaura

  • asshole

  • Hukura hako uriyo bhururu but mapurazi tatora zvese nedzimba dzedzinza rekwenyu, nyoka yemunhu

  • Akangodzoka tinomupfekedza Juzi..kkkk

  • We are going to take everything that u steal .u will regreat for ever

  • Zhuwawo can we meet I need to talk to you

  • Urimhataaa

  • Ngongoni ye munhu pfutseke mhani iwe

  • Come in the open and say that then you will see the truth of life

  • Zidhodhi iri was saying tirikushandiswa manje let me tell you iwe Zhuwawo tell sekuru vako kuti vazorore we are not going back aishandisa vanhu ndimi

  • Pfutseke

  • Watii! Hatisi kunyatsokunzwa ita kuuya kuno utaure hausikunyatsonzwika huya kuno

  • Come out of hibernation ,,,it’s summer time bra

  • Zhuwawo the days you used to enjoy with your ancester uncle are over.wake up n start to see reality…vakuru vakareva wani kuti chinhu chose chinamagumo mayifunga macharamba muchiti dzvinyirira kusvikepi?

  • go to hell son of dead shoemaker your uncle never be elected as Zimbabwean president since 2008

  • Tomubata kana ari mujozi

  • From there go to moza! Look for your father’s people . Mombe tatora!!!

  • Pfutseke mamajaira kudya zvemahara nasekuru vako

  • Iwe ndiwe urikutoitiswa izvi zvakasiyana nemarally enhema ezanupf amai manikidza vanhu nekuvharisa zvikoro kuti munzi sekuru vane vanhu ava vabuda vega mudzimba without a force. Handisati ndamboona muzukuru akaita sewe ini anosiya sekuru vachishungurudzwa kudaro nekuda kwemari chete vapera sekuru vaakungorara pese pese muviri hauchada sei usinawo kuadviser sekuru kiti zororai zvakwana ndosaka ndati u are not a zimbabwean your blood is something else

  • Sorry minister, ko matizei hushe hwenyu na sekuru vako. Haubatsire kutiza uchisiya sekuru mugango. Beware chero muno mu SA tikakuona chete,,, kanyama- kanyama

  • Fuseki nja

  • Unotipa hasha wanzwa

  • LIAR ., RUN comrade RUN.

  • Kuda kunzi munogons kutaura here muri kumutukire apa ignore a fool to avoid noise

  • Toraiwo futy na Chinamasa we cyber security akatobvuma kupiwa ministry inotsikirira freedom of speech yedu on social media .Ngaasungwe chinamasa kuda kutotivhundutsira ne arrest

  • Wanya tsotsi. if he doesn’t step down them his metaphysical body will experience some gruesome pain which might lead to his sudden demise.

  • Zhuwawo sekuru wako hatichawadi. Coup or Coup he should leave. We support our army 100%

  • huya utaure urikuno mwana we hure ,bururu

  • You want Zimbabwe to be your private company. Tell him kuti hatichamudi sekuru wako

  • Huya pano Patireki

  • Hunt him down n kill him .he flew away with our money

  • go back to Mozambique you swine

  • kana uriruster man aneliver enda undozvitaur kuzim tione

error: Content is protected !!