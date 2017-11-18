Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

#Mugabe to meet military commanders for talks on Sunday – #Zimbabwe state TV

2,426 23

President Robert Mugabe will meet military commanders for talks on Sunday, state broadcaster ZTV said on Saturday, quoting Catholic priest Fidelis Mukonori who has been mediating the negotiations.

President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys at State House.

Father Mukonori said this will be the second time that President Mugabe and the ZImbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) command are meeting, the first meeting having taken place last Thursday.

The negotiating team is made up of Father Mukonori, the acting director general of the CIO, Aaron Nhepera and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, George Charamba.

Meanwhile Mugabe was not in a motorcade that was seen leaving his residence in Harare on Saturday, a security source told Reuters.

Earlier, crowds booed and jeered as the motorcade left the ‘Blue Roof’ residence.

ZANU-PF party will hold a special central committee meeting on Sunday morning to dismiss 93-year-old Mugabe as its leader, two ZANU-PF sources said on Saturday.

The meeting, which is scheduled to start at 1030 am (0830 GMT) will also reinstate ousted vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa and remove Mugabe’s wife, Grace, from the leadership of the ZANU-PF Women’s League. ZBC/Reuters

You might also like More from author

  • Who chose Mnangagwa to be President replace to Mugabe????

  • he better be

  • Toda kunzwa kuti asiya Robert

  • …and probably resign.

  • Tell him that we are now killing you now

  • Ngaende hatichade zvekutaura isu.Enough is enough.

  • Wow praise God as believers let’s respect our elders . Father vari kungouya vachitaura kuti zvanzi naVaMugabe ndima yangu ndasakura ndazunza . Goodbye comrade His Excellence R.G Mugabe , may God reward you pane zvakanaka zvamakaita for the nation and l pray He will forgive you pane pamaka tadza .#forgiveAndForget#No1isPerfect

  • Haaaaa imi mutochei kani anongoramba ega

  • Talks dzaitwa kare mu street dzimwe dzei, futi

  • SHOUT FREEDOM HEYAAA

  • Lets this time vanobvuma kuzorora bcs ari stubbn

  • Dont give him microphone

  • Let him leave kwaziwayi moyo wayeso

  • Please we dont want him

  • Given your blunder on Gono how credible is anything coming out of your camp

  • Simbi inoda kurohwa ichapisa mhani. Kutaurei futi

  • Mugabe is being stubborn naive myopic….after impeaching him they shouldn’t give him immunity…he should stand trail for his numerous crimes and violations against human rights.

  • Varikuda kuprotect maproperties worth Millions avaka tenga muno nekunze kwenyika. Mukazviona munoshatirwa imi. These useless people. Zhuwawu just shut up pls.

  • General musabvuma. Mugabe I know kuti he want to accept the deal that he refused so now he again decided to meet the General. Ngaadzingwe mangwana

  • Mugabe can not continue holding the nation hostage. We need a civilian leadership now…well he is making his life difficult. The Military had a time frame to finish this impasse….soon Mugabe and his arrogant mistress will be pleading for mercy.

error: Content is protected !!