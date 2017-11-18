Mugabe to meet military commanders for talks on Sunday – #Zimbabwe state TV

President Robert Mugabe will meet military commanders for talks on Sunday, state broadcaster ZTV said on Saturday, quoting Catholic priest Fidelis Mukonori who has been mediating the negotiations.

Father Mukonori said this will be the second time that President Mugabe and the ZImbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) command are meeting, the first meeting having taken place last Thursday.

The negotiating team is made up of Father Mukonori, the acting director general of the CIO, Aaron Nhepera and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, George Charamba.

Meanwhile Mugabe was not in a motorcade that was seen leaving his residence in Harare on Saturday, a security source told Reuters.

Earlier, crowds booed and jeered as the motorcade left the ‘Blue Roof’ residence.

ZANU-PF party will hold a special central committee meeting on Sunday morning to dismiss 93-year-old Mugabe as its leader, two ZANU-PF sources said on Saturday.

The meeting, which is scheduled to start at 1030 am (0830 GMT) will also reinstate ousted vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa and remove Mugabe’s wife, Grace, from the leadership of the ZANU-PF Women’s League. ZBC/Reuters