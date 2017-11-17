War vets call for Zanu-PF reforms

By Farirai Machivenyika

THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) has called for the reformation of Zanu-PF by reconvening the Central Committee as it stood soon after the party’s Congress in 2014.

Secretary general of the ZNLWVA Cde Victor Matemadanda said this during a press conference on Wednesday.“We urge that Zanu-PF returns quickly to constitutionalism and sets aside all the dismissals that were instigated by (Saviour) Kasukuwere on all progressive people especially on people with a liberation history.

“We are saying all people that were suspended by the G40 cabal from the Central Committee, provinces and even ordinary members which were dealt unprocedurally by the so-called National Disciplinary Committee. These should be set aside by the Central Committee which stood a day after the December 2014 Congress.

“We urge that as the Central Committee reconvenes it should quickly embrace and institutionalise the idea of a war vets league as a fourth wing of the revolutionary party. The vanguard role of the war veterans, collaborators, detainees, restrictees, should be upheld,” he said.

Several party cadres were suspended by Cde Kasukuwere although many of them argue that the suspensions were prompted by factional consideration and were done without following laid down procedures.

The war veterans also took a swipe at the developments in the revolutionary party that had seen the women’s and youths leagues taking prominent roles in the day to day affairs of the party instead of the main wing.

“How do you have a party which is fronted by wings? The Women’s League becomes bigger than the main wing. The Youth League becomes both the leading arm and also the army?” Cde Matemadanda added. The Chronicle