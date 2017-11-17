Sulu child care case postponed

By Tendai Rupapa

The maintenance case involving Orchestra Dendera Kings leader Sulumani Chimbetu and ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango was yesterday postponed to Monday next week after the latter informed the court that her lawyer was sick.

Chimbetu (35), who is paying $800 maintenance towards the upkeep of two minors he sired with Mutemasango, recently applied for the reduction of the amount to $200.

Through his lawyer, Mr Arshiel Mugiya, Chimbetu cited economic hardships and changed circumstances, adding that the $800 he is paying was exorbitant and unsustainable.

However, Mutemasango, through her lawyer Ms Tendai Rusinahama, said Chimbetu was a brand and was able to pay the money and implored the court to dismiss the application.

Last week magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube summoned Chimbetu to avail himself before the court so that he could respond to issues raised by his erstwhile wife.

Chimbetu availed himself yesterday, but the matter could not continue after Mutemasango applied for postponement to November 20 saying Ms Rusinahama was not well.

Mr Mugiya expressed displeasure in the manner in which Mutemasango was handling the matter saying it was the second time it had been postponed. Mr Ncube remanded the matter and told Mutemasango that it was the last postponement adding that the matter needed finality.

In his application, Chimbetu submitted that people were no longer attending shows in their numbers as they used to and he was now holding fewer shows owing to economic hardships, hence he was failing to make ends meet.

Sulu, as the musician is affectionately known, further added that he does not get income from some of his roles as a brand ambassador.

“I do not realise any money from those projects, most of them have been made in my capacity as a celebrity who is giving back to the community as social responsibility.

“I am an ambassador for Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services as well as a school called Simon Chimbetu Primary and Secondary in Chegutu.

“Let me reiterate, I do not receive an iota of money from them. I am also associated with Delta Beverages and Alpha & Omega and the contracts were verbal once off payments not the picture that the respondent has that I am earning every month from my associations,” he said.

He also submitted that his wife used to help him in paying other bills, but now that she lost her job in August this year, the burden now lay on him alone. The Herald