Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ShowbizFeaturedNews

Sulu child care case postponed

176 13

By Tendai Rupapa

The maintenance case involving Orchestra Dendera Kings leader Sulumani Chimbetu and ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango was yesterday postponed to Monday next week after the latter informed the court that her lawyer was sick.

Orchestra Dendera Kings leader Sulumani Chimbetu’ and ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango
Orchestra Dendera Kings leader Sulumani Chimbetu’ and ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango

Chimbetu (35), who is paying $800 maintenance towards the upkeep of two minors he sired with Mutemasango, recently applied for the reduction of the amount to $200.

Through his lawyer, Mr Arshiel Mugiya, Chimbetu cited economic hardships and changed circumstances, adding that the $800 he is paying was exorbitant and unsustainable.

However, Mutemasango, through her lawyer Ms Tendai Rusinahama, said Chimbetu was a brand and was able to pay the money and implored the court to dismiss the application.

Last week magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube summoned Chimbetu to avail himself before the court so that he could respond to issues raised by his erstwhile wife.

Chimbetu availed himself yesterday, but the matter could not continue after Mutemasango applied for postponement to November 20 saying Ms Rusinahama was not well.

Mr Mugiya expressed displeasure in the manner in which Mutemasango was handling the matter saying it was the second time it had been postponed. Mr Ncube remanded the matter and told Mutemasango that it was the last postponement adding that the matter needed finality.

In his application, Chimbetu submitted that people were no longer attending shows in their numbers as they used to and he was now holding fewer shows owing to economic hardships, hence he was failing to make ends meet.

Sulu, as the musician is affectionately known, further added that he does not get income from some of his roles as a brand ambassador.

“I do not realise any money from those projects, most of them have been made in my capacity as a celebrity who is giving back to the community as social responsibility.

“I am an ambassador for Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services as well as a school called Simon Chimbetu Primary and Secondary in Chegutu.

“Let me reiterate, I do not receive an iota of money from them. I am also associated with Delta Beverages and Alpha & Omega and the contracts were verbal once off payments not the picture that the respondent has that I am earning every month from my associations,” he said.

He also submitted that his wife used to help him in paying other bills, but now that she lost her job in August this year, the burden now lay on him alone. The Herald

You might also like More from author

  • Ibva zigadzi racho

  • Court should not allow that $800 demand it should be bellow, $200 and then allow both parents to equally contribute fairly

  • Honestly though, does Sulu think 200 dollars will be enough contribution towards the upkeep of his c… https://t.co/hlzNA7hf2H

  • Type dzevakadzi dzinombo sarudzwawo nana Sulu akomana. Zvechi bharanzi bharanzi.

  • Ndiani ane number ya amai avo,vanenge vari nani

  • Kkkkkkkk hayaaasss maintanance inorwadza kubhadhara pamunhu akadai

  • clever lawyer and bitch, they want another 800$ since it will be monthend by the time the case resumes. The lawyer surely knows the amount of maintenance is going to be reduced significantly.

  • Know when to open yr zip youngman u work for these money mongers for the rest of yr life.kutodrivha imari yako ikunaka ikudyiwa

  • How much does he pay his lawyers. Maybe if he stopped paying lawyers and used that money to pay maintenance instead

  • Mai avo vave kutodawooo Mari yekurukwa musoro ngavakwane

  • That boy who always wears that shitty ear piece all the time and even at his wedding he was putting that crappy thing on even when he was taking his marriage vows…anyway that’s his bloody business shows his funny brains,but on maintenance,Sulu must keep quite and pay every month that $800 for his two kids .A man should not worry about what or how his ex girlfriend/ex wife uses the money because the real truth is that no woman can ever misuse money and let her own children starve or not go to school .To hell with Sulu ,pay maintenance Mfana.

  • Sulu ibenzi kufana bambo kutadza kuvhara zip. Ngaabhadhare mari iyoyo kuti azive pain of divorce. Anofunga kuti vakadzi vakasiyana

error: Content is protected !!