Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mugabe arrives at university in first public appearance since military takeover of Zimbabwe

4,435 75

By Louise Burke, Peta Thornycroft, in Harare and Reuters News Agency | The Telegraph |

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has arrived at a graduation ceremony at Harare’s Open University, in the leader’s first public appearance since the military seized control of the country.

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare (Picture by AP)

Friday’s graduation event appears to allow Mr Mugabe to project the image of leadership, even as calls for his departure after 37 years in power grow stronger.

The appearance came during an extraordinary series of negotiations with regional leaders. Zimbabwe’s military said it was making “significant progress” in the talks while it pursues and arrests some allies of the leader and his wife.

A senior source in Zanu-PF told Reuters news agency the party was due to meet on Friday to draft a motion to fire Mr Mugabe on Sunday. If the 93-year-old leader still refuses to stand down, the party plans to impeach him on Tuesday, according to the source.

Talks with Mr Mugabe continued, the military said in a statement reported by the state-run Herald newspaper and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

Zimbabwe’s military is “currently engaging with the Commander-in-Chief President Robert Mugabe on the way forward and will advise the nation of the outcome as soon as possible,” the statement said.

“Significant progress has been made in their operation to weed out criminals around President Mugabe,” it said, adding that the military had already arrested some although others remained at large. Those sought had been “committing crimes that were causing social and economic suffering in Zimbabwe.”

The military is seeking Cabinet ministers and other top officials who had been associates of first lady Grace Mugabe, part of a clique dubbed the G40 because many were in their 40s and 50s. They are of a different generation from the one that fought for independence from white minority rule.

Army troops and armored vehicles continued to patrol the capital, Harare, as Zimbabweans went about their daily business.

The military has had Mugabe under house arrest since late Tuesday, yet it is taking pains to show respect for the 93-year-old leader, the world’s oldest head of state, by referring to him as the president and the commander-in-chief.

The ongoing negotiations appear to be trying to get Mugabe to agree to hand over to a new government. But difficulties could include the timing. The ruling party is set to meet next month, and Mugabe’s term ends next year. An election date has not been set.

In a striking image of the fluidity of the political situation, the Zimbabwe Herald on Thursday published photos of Mugabe jovially shaking hands with army commander Constantino Chiwenga, the general who ordered the president’s arrest.

Others pictured in the first round of talks at State House, the president’s official residence, include Defense Minister Sydney Sekeramayi, Intelligence Minister Kembo Mohadi, South African Cabinet ministers who are acting as mediators and a local Catholic priest, Fidelis Mukonori, whom Mugabe has used as a mediator before.

Grace Mugabe was not pictured. Her rapid political rise had alarmed many who feared she could succeed her husband after he fired his longtime deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, last week. That firing set off the military’s moves, and Mnangagwa is expected to lead any new government.

The military wants the process of establishing the new government to appear to be constitutional in order to maintain a veneer of legality and the approval of the 16-nation regional bloc, the Southern African Development Community, and the African Union.

As a landlocked country, regional sanctions by the bodies could be harmful to Zimbabwe’s already ailing economy.

A committee of SADC on Thursday has recommended an emergency summit of heads of state to discuss the Zimbabwe situation. It was not clear when that would take place.

You might also like More from author

  • If there is one solution it is to put a bullet in Mugabes head mxm

  • Haaaa chiwenga agwarire kuzochipa ariiye

  • If yu dnt hv latest news jus remain silnc

  • Hmmmmmm which means Zuma has spoiled our joy again

  • Finish

  • Tavharwa navachiwengwa

  • Apo pakazara masoja any wrong move vanomuuraya

  • What is this now?

  • What is this now?

  • Saka haanyare manje

  • Saka haanyare manje

  • Fr those varikuti tavharwa. In i understand chiwenga said he is after criminals varimu part nt the president so y vanhu vachinetseka. Chiwenga said mugabe is stil the president and the comander in chief so wr is the problem

  • Fr those varikuti tavharwa. In i understand chiwenga said he is after criminals varimu part nt the president so y vanhu vachinetseka. Chiwenga said mugabe is stil the president and the comander in chief so wr is the problem

  • Clearly the army is warming up to Mugabe.Iam beginning to think the army will only succeed purging the so called criminals around Mugabe only .

  • Clearly the army is warming up to Mugabe.Iam beginning to think the army will only succeed purging the so called criminals around Mugabe only .

  • Uuuuuuum mafaniz aya arikuitwa na Chiwenga . vanozivana vangu ava

  • Uuuuuuum mafaniz aya arikuitwa na Chiwenga . vanozivana vangu ava

  • Chiwenga indove ahaha chiregai muone zvinouya

  • Chiwenga indove ahaha chiregai muone zvinouya

  • I’m dumbstruck, aghast & lost for words.

  • I’m dumbstruck, aghast & lost for words.

  • There was not even a single word or sentence from the military which said anything about removing Mugabe if my ears are right.

  • There was not even a single word or sentence from the military which said anything about removing Mugabe if my ears are right.

  • Hazvidi kumhanya izvi isnt this a play

  • Hazvidi kumhanya izvi isnt this a play

  • Robert Mugabes government only maintained a veneer of legality, polished up by all the hangers on all over the world while ordinary Zimbabweans were illegally violated in all kinds of ways against the constitution.

  • Robert Mugabes government only maintained a veneer of legality, polished up by all the hangers on all over the world while ordinary Zimbabweans were illegally violated in all kinds of ways against the constitution.

  • Anoita accident kuzimb

  • Anoita accident kuzimb

  • thought he was under arrest..this guy is smart ..

  • thought he was under arrest..this guy is smart ..

  • Crazy Generals, letting that beast slipping through their hands.This is not going to end well for the guys who staged that fake coup.Mugabe should have been squeezed by now.I’m not a Zimbabwean, but i feel sorry for you people who have been betrayed by your Generals.

  • Crazy Generals, letting that beast slipping through their hands.This is not going to end well for the guys who staged that fake coup.Mugabe should have been squeezed by now.I’m not a Zimbabwean, but i feel sorry for you people who have been betrayed by your Generals.

  • business as usual,muchati mopindirwa zvenyu vese vaihumana door to door muchinodzvanyiwa ma balls nekugariswa pama stove kkk

  • business as usual,muchati mopindirwa zvenyu vese vaihumana door to door muchinodzvanyiwa ma balls nekugariswa pama stove kkk

  • Mugabe needs to be seen carrying out offical functions or else it becomes a coup in the eyes of the AU…by doing this the army are showing that mugabe is president etc…but things are moving in the background

    You all are stupid 😂😂

  • Mugabe needs to be seen carrying out offical functions or else it becomes a coup in the eyes of the AU…by doing this the army are showing that mugabe is president etc…but things are moving in the background

    You all are stupid 😂😂

  • If he caps graduates today then we are FUCKED because then it means he is still in control.

  • I think wat is needed is only for the people to fight agains this whole Zanupf war is the only solution they are both Zanu pf Chiwenga and company seriously fuck this

  • Bt that pics its old

  • We being played?

  • This is total punishment. Ummmmmm the storm is coming tomorrow

  • Ko hure riya riripi

  • Hey guys how can u love a tree & hate it’s branches ndokuvharwa uku.

  • Uncle Bob Zimbabwe is not a profile photo that u personalise its for da Zimbabweans,so plz Robert better uyende.

  • … that face though…

  • How come?hmmm,something not going well .

  • Smart move general now no one will say ther is a coup good thinking

  • Very disappointed

  • Masoja basa ravo rava secure, handei tione, only the suffering Zimbabweans can fix their own issues,

  • MUGABE IS THE ONLY CHANCELLOR OF ALL UNIVERSITIES IN ZIMBABWE HENCE IF THEY ARE PEOPLE WHO NEED TO GRADUATE HE STILL IS THE ONLY PERSON WHO CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE THAT THEY HAVE NOW GRADUATED THATS WHY HE IS THERE.REMEMBER IT WAS SAID BUSINESS WILL BE DONE AS USUAL AND THEY IS NOTHING UNSUAL ABOUT THIS TO IF U KNOW AND UNDERSTAND WHAT CHIWENGA EXPLAINED ON HIS PRESS CONFERENCE
    8 · Like · React · Reply · Report · 34 minutes ago
    Joy Chem

  • They have finished shooting the movie and its now at Cinemas you can go and watch, no US dollars bt bonds.. I thank you all… Yo wishes have been dashed sorry bt the writing was on the wall tht this movie is gonna make most Zimbos fools only that it was written in small letters

  • They have finished shooting the movie and its now at Cinemas you can go and watch, no US dollars bt bonds.. I thank you all… Yo wishes have been dashed sorry bt the writing was on the wall tht this movie is gonna make most Zimbos fools only that it was written in small letters

  • Accompanied by his wife Dr Grace Mugabe

  • Accompanied by his wife Dr Grace Mugabe

  • these are old piks guys

  • these are old piks guys

  • Long live Mr president

  • Long live Mr president

  • Back to back kkkkk born to suffer

  • Back to back kkkkk born to suffer

  • That’s his last one

  • That’s his last one

  • Bhobho

  • Bhobho

error: Content is protected !!