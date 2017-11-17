Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mugabe’s refusal to step down is his ‘last card’ to retain power

By Luthando Vikilahle | News24.com |

President Robert Mugabe’s refusal to step down has been described as his “last card” to retain power, while a military intervention by the regional Southern African Development Community (SADC) in his favour has been ruled out.

In an interview with News24, Derek Matyszak of the Institute of Security Studies said:

“Mugabe’s last card is his ability to confer legitimacy onto his successor. If he steps down by agreement, his successor can say he (or she) did not come to power through a coup. If Mugabe is forced out, then it will be coup and SADC and AU will have to act tough,” says Matyszak.

Mugabe on Thursday reportedly refused to step down after a bloodless military intervention in the southern African country. 

The talks in Harare came after soldiers blockaded key roads, took over state TV and detained the veteran leader. 

“They met today. He is refusing to step down. I think he is trying to buy time,” said the source, who declined to be named.

Mugabe reportedly met with the regional block envoys that were headed by South African ministers  in Harare. 

The regional body has called for an urgent summit in Botswana to discuss the Zimbabwe political stand off. 

“I think SADC will not be very robust over this…they have a dilemma in that they have a firm rule, no coups…but they all know it is time for Mugabe to go. The statement I saw simply urged Zimbabwe to follow constitutional processes and said nothing about the fact that they were currently being violated,” Matyszak said.

Matyszak believed that the regional body will only demand an urgent return to the constitution and would likely accept an interim government which would pave way for an election.

  • Mxxxxxxxxm fucken cannibals why why why they favour that Bob which means they dont fucken care about the situation and human rights for zimbabweans mxxxxm its all pussy

    • SADc and AU they have to leave us alone as they did in all these fucken years suffering they ddnt cared but they need to spoil our joy

  • He must forced to step down then

  • Mugabe must go

  • Chisingaperi chinoshura nai

  • are u not ashemed of yourself Mugabe. Why can’t u step down ohhhh no this man must be crazy

  • Let the people up rise against his rule..we have the army on our side..

  • Matyszak SADC and AU acting tough. Really??? You want people to believe in these useless orgs. Tough on who?

  • It has been good to have him as our leader,we saw what he did ,he scored some perfect and bad goals such as human,I urge him to find peace and rest maybe out of Zim

  • Ummmm Nehanda Radio kunyepa

  • Hapana kusi kufa, kana chichingotsva ngachingotsva guys we are suffering. Vedu vanhu kuchikoro havachayenda vevamwe vachifunda mhiri kwemakungwa.

  • one of the political crisis in Zimbabwe since independence

  • This time around we dont need the intervention of those so called AU and SADC coz we are not in crisis and we will not be in it, since the army is in control. Time yataivada vakabhaiza muri vana mambara AU and SADC.

  • Angade kuti masoja ake ano fira mahara ku Zimba ndiani they wud never authorise soldiers to cross the boarder and fight vanongo ngazvi bayane ikoko

  • Kungopupa zvinoita huku yachekwa asi inongofa chete

  • He now crossed the line , whether he likes it or not, he is out

  • Dear Cde kana anetsamuisei mustreet ayonekuti hakuna achamuda

