Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


FeaturedNews

LIVE updates: #Mugabe trying to wriggle out of agreed deal… military threaten to “escalate stand off”

75,330 29

A smiling President Robert Mugabe was pictured shaking hands with Zimbabwe’s military chief a day after the army seized power, throwing confusion over predictions that the 93-year-old’s nearly four-decade rule had come to an end. Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe’s only legitimate ruler and is refusing to quit, but pressure was mounting on him to accept offers of a graceful exit.

President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys at State House.

23: 52: Update from Harare based journalist Hopewell Chin’ono – This should not surprise anyone. It is typical Mugabe behavior! 

So the deal had been agreed on only waiting for Mugabe’s signature, but Robert Mugabe is now refusing to sign it making reference to constitutional obligations. He is now demanding that he be allowed to be party President until December and State President until next year.

The Military has given him a firm NO and have told him that they will now escalate the stand off.

Initially, he was demanding that Emmerson Mnangagwa shouldn’t succeed him, now this. My guess is that Mugabe wants to pull a fast one and the longer this takes, he gets a firmer grip on issues.

He is also banking on his SADC friends! So this might end badly

19:32: Publisher Trevor Ncube on Twitter 

This might take longer than we expected. The going part seems agreed. The how and when are sticking points. December after ZanuPF Congress? Before 2018 elections ? Who blinks first?

17:07: Trevor Ncube on Twitter

“I am reliably informed that a deal is being finalized. It appears Mugabe’s demands for safe passage for his family have been granted. Final details might be confirmed in a few hours.”

Reuters

The official Herald newspaper carried no reports of the outcome of the meeting, leaving Zimbabwe’s 13 million people in the dark as to what was happening as night fell on Thursday.

Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe’s only legitimate ruler and is refusing to quit, but pressure was mounting on the former guerrilla to accept offers of a graceful exit, sources said on Thursday.

Earlier, a political source who spoke to senior allies holed up in the compound with Mugabe and his wife Grace said he had no plans to resign voluntarily ahead of elections due next year.

“It’s a sort of stand-off, a stalemate,” the source said. “They are insisting the president must finish his term.”

Video footage obtained by Reuters from the houses of two key allies of Grace Mugabe – cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere – indicated that the army was also prepared to use force if necessary.

Moyo’s front door was blown open with explosives, scattering glass across the entrance hall, while the inside walls of Kasukuwere’s house were pocked with bullet holes.

The pair managed to escape on the evening of the coup and make it to Mugabe’s compound, where they remain under effective house arrest, one political source said.

Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere on Twitter

“When Zimbabwe has faced real security issues, including 2016 uprisings and 2008 election violence, SADC was nowhere to be seen. South Africa said there was “no crisis.” Zim is at its most peaceful today. SADC wants to come and ruin it. Please just stay out of it. Bob must go.”

You might also like More from author

  • Amana mirai tione lets hope things go well

  • @SharonHoole He can never go one night or even imagine himself not being President. That’s what 37 ye… https://t.co/7uFMmftgCc

  • Well, he has an option of going gadafi style, throw him on the streets and people sort their differences with him. He assumes its his birth right to screw Zimbabwe tax payer till death.

  • Ngavamunyengetedze,honai stock exchange nhasi yezim irikufadza.

  • If it’s a negotiated settlement then the army and Mugabe will make compromises. But Mugabe will beat them at the table. I don’t think he will agree to hand over power to Mnangagwa. He is going to insist on a neutral person or someone he knows he can entrust with his safety

  • I trust zim army can’t fail this mokgalabe

  • What does escalating the standoff mean one would wonder

    • Getting more coup like l think! Might have to get a bit tough!

    • Getting more coup like l think! Might have to get a bit tough!

    • If he don’t want to sign it they must throw him in Kariba dam.

    • If he don’t want to sign it they must throw him in Kariba dam.

  • Kadhara kanetsa aka

  • Vadii kumukanda muna Harare Streets anawindi vambodealer naye

  • Vadii kumukanda muna Harare Streets anawindi vambodealer naye

  • Failure is not an option!

  • Failure is not an option!

  • He will die soon.

  • He will die soon.

  • If the Old Rag is just playing extreme brinkmanship; he will put pen to paper before Saturday.

  • Security for the property, money ,land he and his evil family stole on daily basis from struggling Zimbabweans no way…..Mugabe you have nothing …we shall recover All….idiot

error: Content is protected !!