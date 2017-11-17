LIVE updates: #Mugabe trying to wriggle out of agreed deal… military threaten to “escalate stand off”

A smiling President Robert Mugabe was pictured shaking hands with Zimbabwe’s military chief a day after the army seized power, throwing confusion over predictions that the 93-year-old’s nearly four-decade rule had come to an end. Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe’s only legitimate ruler and is refusing to quit, but pressure was mounting on him to accept offers of a graceful exit.

23: 52: Update from Harare based journalist Hopewell Chin’ono – This should not surprise anyone. It is typical Mugabe behavior!

So the deal had been agreed on only waiting for Mugabe’s signature, but Robert Mugabe is now refusing to sign it making reference to constitutional obligations. He is now demanding that he be allowed to be party President until December and State President until next year.