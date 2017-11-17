Fishing expedition ends in tragedy for boy

By Walter Mswazie

A-10–YEAR-OLD boy from Chiredzi was fatally attacked by a crocodile during a fishing expedition, police have confirmed.

Adonia Mapuranga of Hippo Valley Estates was attacked on a river bank just before coming out of the water. He fell back into the water and the crocodile dragged him underneath.

His body has not been found following the attack and villagers and police are still searching for it.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 4PM.

“I can confirm receiving a report of death by crocodile attack involving a 10-year-old male juvenile from Chiredzi. The body of the deceased has not yet been discovered but investigations continue,” said Insp Mazula.

She said on the fateful day, Adonia and his 11–year-old friend were fishing from the crocodile-infested Makini Dam, when the tragedy struck.

“On Wednesday at around 3PM, the two boys left home for Runde River intending to fish. At 4PM the boys then moved to the crocodile-infested Mukini Dam where upon arrival, they started their fishing expedition using fishing rods.“While the two were fishing, Adonia’s fishing line got trapped in water and he made efforts to pull it back by entering the dam in an area that was about 14 metres deep,” she said.

Insp Mazula said Adonia successfully retrieved the fishing line, but as he was coming out of the water, he was attacked from behind in full view of his friend, who could not help.

The boy rushed back home and informed Adonia’s father, Mr Earnest Mapuranga (42).

Mr Mapuranga teamed up with neighbours and rushed to the scene, searching for the body but failed to find it. Police said by late yesterday, the body had not yet been found. The Chronicle