HealthLocal

Eight-months baby needs $15 000 heart op

66 55

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A FAMILY from Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb is appealing for help to raise $15 000 to take their eight months old daughter for an emergency heart surgery in India.

Tendai Moyo and her Baby Rudorwashe Moyo

Rudorwashe Grace Moyo was last month diagnosed of a congenital heart disease known as tricuspid atresia.Her mother, Ms Tendai Moyo said Rudorwashe struggles to breathe and her mouth and eyes were turning blue.

“I am appealing to well-wishers to help us raise $15 000 for my daughter’s surgery. We are not able to raise the money as I am unemployed,” she said.

“Her doctor, Dr Mary Nyathi said the disease was discovered late as it should have been discovered at birth so Rudo needs an emergency surgery to save her life. It was only discovered last month when I took her to the clinic after she had flue.”

Ms Moyo said the money will cover the surgery, flight fares and accommodation in India.

“Dr Nyathi at Mpilo said Rudo’s left side of the heart was malfunctioning that’s why she had difficulties in breathing and she recommended the surgery. Her heart beats very fast, and she sweats a lot,” said Ms Moyo.

She said Rudorwashe also needs medication and oxygen as she awaits the surgery. Ms Moyo said there is a fundraising website and a WhatsApp group to reach out to anyone who wishes to save baby Rudorwashe’s life.“

Anyone with any form of help is welcome to visit the webpage www.generosity.com/medicalfundraising/babyrudorwashe-s-life-saving-heart-surgery or contact me on 0713 155 700.

Those willing to help with money may deposit on ZB Bank Account 4307453101200 or Ecocash 0785516142,” she added. The Chronicle

  • Apa minister akaviga hake 10million mumba vana vakadai vachida help. Zvakaoma vanhu musadaro.

  • MaProphets hobho muno ,$15 000 unogona kuyiwana wonobhadhara hayina refund mwana akasapoora so pliz take ur problem to JESUS.

  • go and see my father in the Lord Prophet W Magaya.

  • Bvisai.10 million

  • Imwe imbwa yakachengeta 10million mumba ..kuita here ikoko

  • May god b with u always we pray that yo baby b healed in the name of our heavenly father …amen

  • Ma fake prophets anokudyirai mari

  • Chiwenga unoziva kwakaenda 15 b somting talk to dat unruly soldier

  • Give her some of the cash yakatorwa kumba kwaChombo

  • they should go to chombo who had $$10000000 in his house

  • Let them seek devine healing its for free

  • Ngayende kwamagaya, kana makandiwa ,TB joshuaor Shepard Bushiri the prophet

    Suffering is a choice an… https://t.co/Ot1mLw84Nj

  • Zvinwe zvinhu munongoita nharo dzisiba maturo, just go kwamunongonzwawo vamwe vachiuya nematestimony anoshamisa. Kwakaita saana prophet Magaya, Pro E Makandiwa you may find help. Put your ego aside and go. Don’t listen to pple Cox many will never help. Do it for the sake yemwana. I’m not saying they are perfect but I’ve heard and saw a number of pple’s testimonies. Sup.

  • I bet if you visit PHD Ministries you will not need that money anymore.

  • tsve kuita kinde kinde makutaura zvana Men of God, are they Docters to hell with yr Cults

    • Imagine…i just dnt understand why ppl are so foolish especially makirisitu amazuvano anoita kunge aivapo mariya achibata pamuviri…apa tsve Jeso wacho takarasimba nanaMagaya

  • To see ma father in Lord prophet W Magaya it dnt require tousand bt yo present give a try ma cista dis GOD is of impossiblt.

  • Vobhadharirei kwa magaya kwacho Mwari anobhadharirwei

  • The best these prophets can do is to take what they have in their vaults and give to this gal for healing. thts deliverance we seek.not zvimwe izvo

  • Zimbabweans and their obsession with fake prophets!

  • Kkkkkk

  • Prayer my darling will sort that out my darling

  • that $10 000m could have saved that child but one man has it stashed under the pillow

  • is this other figure ye$90m true, amanaka

  • Wish you a good samaritan wld come your way mum am so touched God is perfecting all that concerns you

  • GOD ON Your SIDE, VISIT MAJOR,1 prophet shepherd Bushiri ECG church, you will come with a smile, be blessed

  • Enda pazindoga parikuponera vazhinji iwe ukaenda ndiwe uchaita kuti vanohumana vanyare vanhu tinogona kungoshora chete but kubatsira hatigone murikuti asayende chimupai mari yacho

  • Please post your contacts physical and postal address so that good Samaritans would contact you. You will surely find help. Those who talk of going to prophets will see themselves in such situation sooner or later then they will get to know why you ask help from the public. God bless n make you stronger.

