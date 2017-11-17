Double murder in illicit sex storm

By Richard Muponde

A PLUMTREE man allegedly killed his grandfather and his uncle’s wife using a knobkerrie and an axe after accusing the pair of being involved in an illicit sexual relationship.

After the alleged double murder, the suspect, Jonathan Sofaya Ncube, had been on the run until his arrest on Tuesday when he reappeared from his hideout which is believed to be in neighbouring Botswana.

Ncube of Mhlotsha village under Chief Tshitshi in Mangwe appeared in court yesterday facing two counts of murder.

He was not asked to plead by Plumtree resident magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere.

Ncube was remanded in custody to November 29 and was advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

In his warned and cautioned statement, Ncube admitted killing the pair in February this year saying he was irked by their illicit sexual relationship.

“I admit committing the crime. I committed the offence because I was angry that they were having a love affair when they were related,” he said.Prosecutor, Ms Rose Sibanda said on February 18 this year, Ncube approached his now late grandfather, Mr Leonard Sofaya Ncube, at his homestead in Mhlotsha area of Mangwe.

He accused him of having a sexual relationship with his uncle’s wife, who is also now late, Ms Sibukile Mpofu.

A misunderstanding arose and Ncube allegedly picked a knobkerrie and hit Leonard once on the back of the head and he fell down.

The court heard that he then took an axe and allegedly struck him on the right ear and he died on the spot.

After allegedly killing him, he left the homestead.

On his way, he met Ms Mpofu and confronted her about the same matter.

Ncube then allegedly hit her on the back of the head with the axe and she died on the spot.

Since committing the crimes, Ncube has been on the run until his arrest on Tuesday. The Chronicle