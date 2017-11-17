Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Botswana’s Khama tells #Mugabe to go

573 46

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe should end his attempts to remain in office after the military seized power this week as he has no regional diplomatic support to stay in power, Botswana President Ian Khama said on Friday.

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe chats to Botswana President Ian Khama
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe chats to Botswana President Ian Khama

The military intervention, which political sources say could pave the way to a national unity government after 37 years of Mugabe rule, also presented “an opportunity to put Zimbabwe on a path to peace and prosperity”, Khama told Reuters.

“I don’t think anyone should be President for that amount of time. We are Presidents, we are not monarchs. It’s just common sense,” Khama said.

Seizing on the political limbo to speak out, civil society groups and opposition leaders urged Mugabe to step aside after 37 years in power and for the country to transition into free and fair elections.

A joint statement by more than 100 civil society groups urged Mugabe to peacefully step aside and asked the military to respect the constitution. A joint statement by churches also appealed for calm.

One analyst said he believed the negotiations “have pretty much reached an end point” to get Mugabe to step aside and that it was a “matter of hours or days.” Reuters and Associated Press

You might also like More from author

  • Sense

  • Yes, but the problem are some rogue states on the regional bloc that worship him

  • l lyk khàmá

  • We are a sovereign state,we solve our own problems. Let the army lead us in resolving our problem of so many decades. Sadc stop it!!!

  • Those who always stick to the truth are hated. President Ian Khama has never supported what’s happening in Zimbabwe. Thank you Mr President.

  • Mgabe remining if office has nothing to do with deplomacy simple thing is saying that guy is to old his our great great grandfather anotoda kuyendeswa kwazvimba kuno namiwa ne ndove kumusana he is just a life less shell wich has been under grace leardership for the past recent year he is un fit to rule and is not a legitimet learder so grace must go back to Gororaza and isu vekuzvimba tiname hedu mkweguri wedu end of story

  • He mst go we are sick and tired of this mukarabwe mugwandega mugabe ane moyo wehutsinye,

  • President Khama is a man of integrity

  • Ko Chivhayo akasungwawo kani, pane vane humbowo here?

  • Khama is a man,

  • Sadc is bound to act my dear friends they cant allow rogue elements in the region nooo more elections are just around the corner y rush lets wait and ve free and fair election we need a long term solution we cant be sucked into Zanu pf politics

  • Khama is right.. Its a formality for Sadc, AU and UN to inquire and remind a member state to respect and adhere the rule of law when there is a problem…but in case of Zim…we have been isolated because of Mugabe’s bad policies worse with Grace’s political ineptitude which caused a lot of diplomatic problems globally. She was mostly in the news for wrong reasons. These are just crocodiles tears….in reality to …Mugabe is good riddance to Sadc leaders. At 93 years..Mugabe should be proud to reach that age. Most of his age group have retired or passed on…the reason the Military is soft on him.

  • We needs man’s lyk Khama , not corrupt pighead lyk Zuma ,

  • I think the wisest decision for now for HE is to call the generals and sign an agreement to step down gracefully amid the storm that is rising. 1. Tomorrow’s march is not even good for him at all in that it will raise a swell of an agitated crowd. The fact that arms of the security forces will not harass anyone, that will attract a huge crowd ever .2. If at all it will end with a march to the state house this is detrimental because the security there might not be able to control a crowd of that magnitude and as a result they will be overpowered and the obvious will happen.3. The Zanu pf provincial committees are passing votes of no confidence on him and are planning an urgent meeting to fire him and that will result in his impeachment. 4 If he is dismissed in any of these scenarios he tends to lose everything he was trying to protect including his dignity.

  • Khama is a guy

  • Thank you Ian Khama

  • Thank you Ian Khama

  • I thank Mr lan khama wise words we need change we deserve happyness we are sick and tired of this government

  • I thank Mr lan khama wise words we need change we deserve happyness we are sick and tired of this government

  • Isu chedu kuokera hedu. We just wait and see.

  • Isu chedu kuokera hedu. We just wait and see.

  • Thank u Mr Khama u are one in a thousand I know u stand by the truth ,u are a good President call a spade a spade

  • Thank u Mr Khama u are one in a thousand I know u stand by the truth ,u are a good President call a spade a spade

  • takanangepiko nhy magandanga

  • takanangepiko nhy magandanga

  • Ian Khama,the epitome of a peoples President.

  • Ian Khama,the epitome of a peoples President.

  • What an oxymoron , if the military siezed power why is Mugabe refusing to go. It means the military did not seize power and Mugabe is not refusing v to go but just remaining in power

  • What an oxymoron , if the military siezed power why is Mugabe refusing to go. It means the military did not seize power and Mugabe is not refusing v to go but just remaining in power

  • Khama is the man

  • say it again Mr Prisedent

  • Thank you Khama

  • President Khama speaks the truth and is hated by dictators for that

  • Well said sir, unfortunately it’s only you with the courage to say it openly in sadc.The others are only looking at their self interests.

  • ada kufa nevanhu manje NO to that

  • @Ahoembawe Makes sense

  • Waaaaaaat

  • Khama calls spade a spade unlike mbeki and zuma. there is nothing to negociate for sadc mugabe must simple step down and given security that ge wont be prosecuted. crimes were committed but prosecuting anyone wont help much, we need better health system better education, development and JOBS no time for courts while we are hungry like this

  • Mr Khama you know the truth we support you….dis man must step down we nuh need him anymore

  • Kharma 👏👏👏👏

  • Khama keep your botswana let zimbabwe deal with its situation who are you ……we got the generals to hell with you

error: Content is protected !!