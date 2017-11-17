$20 000 blown on lover in 15 days: Diaspora man’s lodge suicide explained

By Patrick Chitumba

A 40-YEAR-OLD man who allegedly committed suicide by drinking an insecticide while booked at a lodge in Gweru in September had allegedly squandered about $20 000 in 15 days with his girlfriend.

Mr Tichaona Zimucha returned from Australia where he had settled with his family and was subsequently found dead on a bed at a lodge (name withheld) he was booked at in Gweru on September 21.

Police suspect that he committed suicide, but his wife demanded an inquest.

Midlands provincial magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa has since instructed prosecutors to set down a date for an inquest in view of the mystery surrounding the death of Mr Zimucha.

Mr Zimucha’s girlfriend, Ms Rhodah Mulenga, in court papers, said she met the deceased on September 6 at a hotel in Harare.

She said the two lovers went on a spending spree, staying in hotels and lodges in Harare and Gweru before Mr Zimucha got broke.

“On September 6, I met the deceased in Harare and fell in love with him. We then stayed at Holly’s Hotel and Queens Hotel in Harare for several days.During that time the deceased asked me where he could get rat killer that he wanted to go with to his plot since there were a lot of mice,” said Ms Mulenga.

She said they left Harare for Gweru where they booked at a lodge.

“We stayed at a lodge in Gweru for about three days and then left for Bulawayo for only a day. On September 17, we went back to the lodge where we stayed for a further three days.

On September 20, the now deceased told me to go to Bulawayo since he had no money left for us to continue staying at the lodge. I even gave him $18 for bus fare to Harare. On November 21 whilst in Bulawayo, I was called by police notifying me of his death,” said Ms Mulenga.

Mr Zimucha’s wife, Thando, in her affidavit, said her husband left Australia with about $20 000 which he was supposed to use to develop their plot in Gweru.

“I recall the now deceased left Australia for Zimbabwe and we parted well. He was going to Zimbabwe to do renovations at our residential stand and had about $20 000 with him.

On September 22, I was notified of his death. When I arrived in Gweru for his burial, I asked for his passport, driver’s licence, cell phone and national identity card but could not find them. I even went to the lodge to enquire about them but nothing was found,” she said. The Chronicle