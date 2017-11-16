Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


#Zimbabwe military coup in PICTURES

By David McKenzie, Jamie Tarabay and Angela Dewan |  CNN

Zimbabwe’s embattled President Robert Mugabe has been shown in talks with the commander of the country’s defense forces, a day after the military seized control of the capital.

Armed soldiers patrol a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Zimbabwe’s army said Wednesday it has President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody and is securing government offices and patrolling the capital’s streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster. (AP Photo)
An armored military vehicle is parked outside the state-run Zimbabwean Broadcasting Corporation building in Harare Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 as soldiers patrol streets. Zimbabwe’s army said it has President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody and is securing government offices and patrolling the capital’s streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster. (AP Photo)
Young women walk past an armoured personnel carrier that stations by an intersection as Zimbabwean soldiers regulate traffic in Harare on November 15, 2017.
Zimbabwe’s military appeared to be in control of the country on November 15 as generals denied staging a coup but used state television to vow to target “criminals” close to President Mugabe. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA (Photo credit should read JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images)
People walk past a banner of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe outside the ZANU PF headquarters in the Zimbabwean capital Harare on November 16, 2017, a day after the military announced plans to arrest “criminals” close to the president.
Zimbabweans weighed an uncertain future on November 16 without President Robert Mugabe after the army took power and placed the 93-year-old, a liberation hero turned authoritarian leader, under house arrest. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Armed soldiers stop a vehicle to search on the road leading to President Robert Mugabe’s office in Harare, Zimbabwe Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Overnight, at least three explosions were heard in the capital, Harare, and military vehicles were seen in the streets. On Monday, the army commander had threatened to “step in” to calm political tensions over the 93-year-old Mugabe’s possible successor. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A man walks past a military tank parked on the side of a street in the Zimbabwean capital Harare on November 16, 2017, a day after the military announced plans to arrest “criminals” close to the president.
Zimbabweans weighed an uncertain future on November 16 without President Robert Mugabe after the army took power and placed the 93-year-old, a liberation hero turned authoritarian leader, under house arrest. / AFP PHOTO / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
epa06332520 Soldiers check a gun as they stand on an armoured vehicle parked in the central district of Harare, Zimbabwe, 16 November 2017, a day after the Zimbabwe National Army took control of the government from President Robert Mugabe on 15 November 2017. Mugabe and his family are believed to be safe at their house. The military denied it staged a coup d’etat. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
RESTRICTED HARARE, ZIMBABWE – NOVEMBER 15 : A group of soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building within the military activities taking place in Harare, Zimbabwe on November 15, 2017. President Robert Mugabe and his family have been detained following military intervention in capital Harare, which an army spokesman and the ruling party insisted Wednesday was not a coup. Military officers appeared on television early Wednesday to make a statement saying they were targeting criminals around President Robert Mugabe. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
An armed soldier patrols a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Zimbabwe’s army said Wednesday it has President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody and is securing government offices and patrolling the capital’s streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster. (AP Photo)

Photographs published by the pro-Mugabe Herald newspaper are the first images seen of the veteran leader since he was placed under house arrest Wednesday morning and the military staged an apparent coup. The Herald’s editor, Caesar Zvayi, also tweeted the images.

Mugabe in talks about his future, in this image tweeted by the editor of Zimbabwe’s Herald.
Among the group of people in the photos is a priest, reported earlier to be brokering the talks for a transitional government, and two South African envoys.

Mugabe appears calm in the photos as he talks with army leader Commander General Constantino Chiwenga. The commander warned the President on Monday that the military could intervene after Mugabe dismissed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, triggering the political tumult.

Mugabe — who has ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years — has all but lost his grip on power as the country’s military leaders and senior officials in his own party turn against him.

But he is yet to make a public statement, an indication that military chiefs are having difficulty persuading him to step down.

Key developments

Opposition leader returns: The main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, returned to Harare after the apparent coup and Thursday called on Mugabe to resign.

Grace Mugabe: It was unclear whether the President’s 52-year-old wife was at home with him in Harare. Robert Mugabe’s efforts to position his wife as his successor infuriated the old guard in his party.

Allies turn: The powerful War Veterans’ Association, longtime Mugabe allies, is planning to hold a rally supporting Mnangagwa.

