Zim murder suspect escapes jail in SA

A Zimbabwean man who was recently arrested in South Africa in connection with the murder of a doctor and the attempted murder of his wife in the neighbouring country escaped from police custody after cutting his way out of the police cells on Monday night.

According to reports, South African Police Services spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said the incident occurred in Lephalale‚ in South Africa.

“Police in Lephalale have launched a massive manhunt for the awaiting trial prisoner who escaped last (Monday) night on the November 13, 2017 in the Lephalale Police Station holding cells.

This escapee Petrus Moyo aged, 27 years old was arrested for the killing of Dr Werner Emslie and injuring his wife who is also a doctor during a farm attack in September 2017,” he said.

Lt-Col Ngoepe said Moyo had appeared before the Lephalale Magistrates’ Court on Monday afternoon and his cases were postponed until December 14, for further Police investigations with no bail.

“The arrest of this escapee emanated from an incident which occurred on the September 20, 2017 at about 8pm, where Dr Werner Emslie, aged 55, was sitting outside the house on his farm at Afguns outside Lephalale when four unknown men, two armed with pistols (handguns) attacked and shot him to death and further shot his 55-year-old wife who is also a doctor.

“She survived the attack with serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment,” he said. During this incident, the suspects took two pistols and drove away in Dr Emslie’s white Toyota double cab vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned a distance away from this house.

Lt-Col Ngoepe said following this incident, a manhunt by a police task team composed of various Police units ensued until Moyo was arrested on October 18 this year, at Frankfort in the Free State Province.

“He was charged with murder, housebreaking and theft and illegal immigration because it was confirmed that he is in the country illegally,” he said.

On Monday night, Moyo cut the security barriers and escaped. The Herald