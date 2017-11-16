War Veterans say fully behind Defence Forces bid to restore normalcy

By Farirai Machivenyika

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA) fully supports the actions taken by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to restore normalcy in the country’s social, political and economic life.

ZNLWVA secretary-general Cde Victor Matemadanda said this while addressing a press conference in Harare yesterday.

“The Constitution of Zimbabwe, unlike the Lancaster Constitution, was written by all the political parties of Zimbabwe, by all the people of Zimbabwe, including churches and all organisations.

It’s a Constitution that represents the will of the people. It’s a Constitution that empowers the ZDF to take appropriate action to defend national sovereignty, security and human life.

What Zimbabwe had been sliding into was a state of chaos and for that reason, war veterans here do stand by the ZDF, save for those that had been used by the G40 cabal,” Cde Matemadanda said.

He reiterated that there was no military takeover in the country and called on all political parties in the country to work together for the betterment of the people.

“When you are reporting, there is no military takeover; this is why we are calling on the Central Committee to do its duties, this why we say civil servants should continue with their duties and work.

What we are saying is you should not align yourself with factions otherwise when that faction falls you will have nowhere to go,” said Cde Matemadanda.

“Let us be real because this war we are fighting is scientific. I have said all the political parties should embrace this; they should support this because we anticipate a situation after this that there would be inclusivity because no one person, no one political party can solve all our problems.

So we want political convergence, we want people who are prepared to work together.

“I cannot add on what the Commander (Defence Forces) and (Major) General (Sibusiso) Moyo have said. We go along with all what they have said.

“There is no reason to panic; you have seen soldiers moving around, they are not talking to anyone, but don’t provoke them and on social media, don’t spread falsehoods that will cause unnecessary alarm among the public,” Cde Matemadanda said.

The ZDF, which has guaranteed the safety of the First Family, has assured the nation and the world that President Mugabe remains the leader of the country.

They have also said their actions were meant to bring to justice criminals around the President that were working to cause untold economic, social and political suffering among the generality of the citizens.

The military have promised that the situation would return to normal once they have accomplished their mission.

It also assured civil servants, the judiciary and the legislature that they would not be affected by the corrective measures they have taken.

In another development, Zanu-PF Youth League Secretary, Kudzanai Chipanga has apologised to the ZDF Commander, General Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga, ZNA Commander Lieutenant Philip Valerio Sibanda, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander, Marshal Perrence Shiri for the statement he made yesterday.

Chipanga said “ I was ill advised to read a document that was handed over to me by Rodney Dangarembizi at around 8:30AM yesterday. As a leader of the Zanu-PF Youth League I have since reflected and personally admitted that I erred together with my entire executive to denigrate your highest office.”

He said as the youths they were still young and make mistakes and they have since learnt a lot from their mistake.

“I have not been persuaded to offer myself to the State Media but I have personally reflected and realised my mistake, thank you,” said Chipanga.

He said he will seek audience with General Chiwenga and the army top brass to personally offer his apologies over his reckless utterances. The Chronicle